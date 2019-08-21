Dozens of celebrities fall for Instagram hoax

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more

'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war...

The president's remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.

Politicsread more
Tech

Dozens of celebrities fall for Instagram hoax

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • The Instagram hoax falsely claims the social media site is changing its privacy policy and will make public all of users' photos, including deleted messages.
  • Energy Secretary Rick Perry fell victim to the scam, in addition to celebrities like Julia Roberts and Debra Messing, as well as musicians Usher and Pink.
  • Instagram flatly denied the hoax, saying: "There's no truth in this post."
Actress Taraji P. Henson attends the "Hidden Figures" New York special screening on December 10, 2016 in New York City.
Noam Galai | Getty Images

Instagram has been hit by a hoax that falsely claims the Facebook-owned social media site is making major changes to its terms of service.

The widely circulated fake post warns Instagram is changing its privacy policy and will make public all of users' photos, including deleted messages. It also claims the site can "use" users' photos against them in court, and says users have to repost the image in order to prevent Instagram from taking action.

The hoax post went viral earlier this week, with Energy Secretary Rick Perry sharing the post on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. He later deleted the Instagram post after acknowledging in a comment that the image was fake.

The fake post continues to be shared by numerous celebrities and high-profile influencers, however, including actresses Julia Roberts, Debra Messing, and Taraji P. Henson, movie producer Judd Apatow, as well as musicians Pink, T.I., and Usher.

Instagram flatly denied the hoax, which has been circulated in similar forms on Facebook over the past several years.

"There's no truth in this post," said Facebook spokesperson Stephanie Otway.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, also called foul on the hoax in a post on his Instagram Stories.

"If you're seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it's not true," he said.

In 2015, Facebook was forced to address a similar "privacy notice" scam making the rounds on its site. Like the Instagram hoax, the scam urged users to repost the photo to prevent Facebook from distributing users' photos, information or posts without their permission.

Facebook responded to the hoax in a 2012 post, saying: "There is a rumor circulating that Facebook is making a change related to ownership of users' information or the content they post to the site. This is false."

The privacy policy hoax has been shared numerous times, with cases being recorded as far back as 2009, according to internet rumor site Snopes.

VIDEO5:0505:05
Instagram's Mosseri addresses deepfake videos in CBS interview
Squawk Alley
Next Article
Key Points
  • The National Rifle Association posts Facebook ads with stock footage of Dana Loesch, despite cutting ties with her employer, Ackerman McQueen.
  • Although the messaging campaign costs less than the combined $2 million investment being made by a variety of gun safety advocates, the effort appears to be having an impact on President Donald Trump.
  • Since these ads were posted, Trump has started publicly questioning the need for improving background checks.