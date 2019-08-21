Central banks in Asia are cutting rates to prop up their economies — but that may not be enough

Skip Navigation
Investing in the new negative yield world

The bond market has entered a financial twilight zone, and at this point, there doesn't seem to be a smooth way out.

Market Insider

Interest rate cuts in Asia's emerging markets may not be enough

"I think (rate cuts) will help, but whether they're going to be sufficient to counter the negative trade pressures and global growth slowdown and impact is debatable," one...

Central Banks

Trump postpones Denmark meeting because they won't talk about...

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was postponing a scheduled meeting with Denmark's prime minister because of her lack of interest in discussing a possible sale of...

World Politics

China may have a new way of boosting its economy. Here's what the...

China has used both monetary and fiscal measures to lift economic activity as its trade war with the U.S. looks set to intensify in the coming months.

China Economy

Evidence is building that China and Russia's long-haul passenger...

The two countries want to smash the civil aerospace duopoly enjoyed by Airbus and Boeing.

Aerospace & Defense

Asia trades lower as markets look to central bankers for guidance

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver his annual speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium, where he's expected to provide more clarity on the...

Asia Markets

Walmart sues Tesla over solar panel fires at seven stores

After Elon Musk touts Tesla solar on Twitter, Walmart sues the electric vehicle and clean energy company over store rooftop panels that ignited.

Technology

Huge deals from the likes of Amazon help UK start-ups score...

U.S. and Asian investors poured $3.7 billion into U.K. tech start-ups in the first seven months of 2019, research shows.

Technology

Trump says he's considering payroll tax cut day after White House...

Trump said he has "been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time" — and he cautioned that "whether or not we do something now, it's not being done because of recession."

Politics

Pompeo tells private crowd that he thinks China trade war could...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo privately told business executives and free traders that the trade war could end by the 2020 election and that hurdles to an immediate agreement...

2020 Elections

The lows are in and the market is headed higher, says strategist...

Market bull Jeff Saut told CNBC on Tuesday that the lows are in and the market is headed "much higher."

Markets

Cramer: Trump should heed Home Depot's warnings about the...

Home Depot CFO Carol Tome says "consumer confidence is near record high levels" but "consumer demand could be impacted" by lingering U.S.-China trade tensions.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer
Central Banks

Central banks in Asia are cutting rates to prop up their economies — but that may not be enough

Stella Soon@stellasjy
Key Points
  • Interest rate cuts alone may not be enough to boost growth in Asia's emerging markets, say some economists.
  • That's because the global growth slowdown poses a larger risk, which could call for more government spending, they say.
  • In August alone, central banks in India, Thailand, the Philippines, and even New Zealand cut their benchmark rates.
Bangkok, Thailand.
Getty Images

As the global economy threatens to slow down, central banks around the world have been slashing interest rates. But that alone may not be enough to boost growth, especially in some of Asia's emerging markets, economists say.

Instead, more government spending is needed to lift economic activity, they say.

"It takes two to tango," Kunal Kumar Kundu, India economist at investment bank Societe Generale, told CNBC. He explained that greater government spending, alongside lower interest rates, could more effectively spark growth at a time when business sentiment has been badly hit by the ongoing U.S.-China trade fight.

Cutting interest rates lowers the cost of borrowing and increases money supply in the economy — that typically encourages consumers and businesses to spend and invest more. Meanwhile, an increase in government spending could create demand for goods and services, which helps to boost economic activity.

VIDEO3:2003:20
Central banks' focus on interest rates may be 'old-fashioned'
Squawk Box Asia

In addition to the trade war between the world's top two economies, global growth prospects have also been hit by uncertainties surrounding Brexit and subdued inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging markets strategist at corporate and investment bank TD Securities, agreed that those economic threats may make it tougher for authorities to depend solely on monetary policies to lift growth.

"I think (rate cuts) will help, but whether they're going to be sufficient to counter the negative trade pressures and global growth slowdown and impact is debatable," he told CNBC.

"It seems difficult to see just monetary easing on its own be able to withstand these pressures," Kotecha said.

In August alone, central banks in India, Thailand, the Philippines, and even New Zealand cut their benchmark rates. The Bank of Thailand's rate cut was the first in four years, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's larger-than-expected easing brought lending rates to an all-time low of 1%.

Fiscal spending coming

Some governments in Asia have already embarked on fiscal measures.

Thailand's finance minister on Friday announced a planned $10.2 billion government spending package, to counter the slowdown from the U.S.-China trade war and increasing strength of the Thai baht. The proposal has yet to be approved by the cabinet.

Thai baht
thatreec | iStock | Getty Images

More emerging Asian economies could follow suit.

"You may see governments intensify fiscal spending alongside lower rates ... I think there'll be pressure on governments across Asia to bump up fiscal spending through infrastructure and other fiscal measures," Kotecha said.

India's complexity

India, however, faces a complex situation.

Floods in the southern and western parts of India may result in inflation due to food supply shocks, said Prakash Sakpal, Asia economist at Dutch bank ING. Should the central bank continue to ease monetary policy and cut interest rates, overall inflation could climb further and potentially hurt the economy.

Yet, the government may not have room to spend more, said SocGen's Kundu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been trying to keep spending in check. In its full-year budget presented early July, the government said it aims to reduce fiscal deficit for the current financial year from 3.4% of GDP to 3.3%.

An Indian naval officer walks past the logo of India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in Mumbai on November 9, 2016.
Punit Paranjpe | AFP | Getty Images

On top of that, a liquidity crisis in the financial sector has restricted lending to the broader economy. That has resulted in consumption being scaled back, as seen in a slump in auto sales.

"All of this put together, it's a big toxic mix of things that has happened for India, and that has really impacted the economic activity," said Kundu.