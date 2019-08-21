Top tech analyst says electric vehicles from Jaguar and Audi are stealing market share from Tesla

Competition is weighing on Tesla's sales, according to A.B. Bernstein.

The firm said increased competition abroad is responsible for the recent weakness in Tesla's sales volume.

"Our analysis suggests that the deteriorating sales trajectory of the Model S and X may be primarily due to competition, particularly in Europe, from Jaguar and Audi," said Bernstein's senior technology analyst, Toni Sacconaghi, in a note to clients on Wednesday.