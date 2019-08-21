UK miscounted EU, other immigrants before Brexit vote

An anti-Brexit demonstrator hold placards opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, November 13, 2018.

Britain has undercounted its long-term immigrants from the European Union by almost a quarter of a million and overestimated how many non-EU students stayed in the country after their studies, statisticians said on Wednesday.

The awkward admission, which throws into doubt Britain's main way of tracking migration, comes as the government prepares to tighten immigration rules after the country is due to leave the European Union on October 31.

Concern about the pace of immigration was a major reason why UK voters backed Brexit in the June 2016 referendum.

The Office for National Statistics said that in the year to March 2016 - the most recent data it had looked at - it believed net EU immigration was 16% higher than it had previously published, while non-EU immigration was 13% lower.

Similar errors had occurred in previous years, it added.

The main body regulating British statistics said the ONS's quarterly immigration data no longer met the highest standards, and backed its decision to reclassify the numbers as 'experimental' until they were improved. "

ONS now believes net migration from the EU over the 2009-16 period was about 240,000 higher than originally estimated, while non-EU migration was over-estimated by about 170,000, " Jonathan Portes, a professor of economics and public policy at King's College London, said.