Art Laffer warns on negative rates, saying he'd borrow as much as he could for no interest

Economist Art Laffer, a supporter of President Donald Trump, warned Thursday on CNBC about the moral hazard of having the kind of negative interest rates seen across Europe and in Japan.

"If I could borrow without paying any interest, or ever paying the money back, I would borrow as much as I could, too," said Laffer, a former economic advisor to Trump and former President Ronald Reagan.

Many central banks around the world have implemented economic stimulus policies to such a point where around $15 trillion worth of global bonds have negative yields.

On Thursday, Trump kept up his attacks on the Federal Reserve, pointing again to Germany's ability to sell bonds with no interest.

On Wednesday, the president tweeted that Germany is "actually being paid to borrow money." But he didn't mention that Germany failed to sell more than half of what it brought to auction at negative yields.