Banks in Hong Kong condemn violence, urge restoration of 'harmony'

Some of Hong Kong's biggest banks published full-page newspaper advertisements on Thursday calling for the preservation of law and order in the Chinese territory and condemning violence, as weeks of pro-democracy protests show no sign of abating.

HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of East Asia, which published the advertisements in major newspapers in the Asian financial hub, all urged the restoration of social order.

Thousands of Hong Kong residents held an anti-government protest on Wednesday at a suburban subway station where demonstrators were attacked by a mob of white-shirted men last month. Protesters at the subway station on Wednesday were angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for that violence.

The standoff stopped short of recent intense clashes with police, who refrained from using tear gas or attempting to storm protesters' lines. Only one rock was seen hitting a police shield and most protesters headed home before midnight.

Anger erupted in June over a now-suspended bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial but have since grown into one of the biggest populist challenges faced by Chinese President Xi Jinping since he took power in 2012.