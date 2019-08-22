Box CEO says it would be a disaster if the US-China trade war turned into a 'digital cold war'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The inverted yield curve is doing something weird to mortgage...

It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.

Real Estateread more

Yield curve inverts once again

It was the third trigger of the recession indicator in less than two weeks.

Bondsread more

Overstock CEO resigns following 'deep state' comments, stock...

Overstock CEO Partick Byrne has resigned from the e-commerce company after making comments about his role in the "deep state."

Technologyread more

Trump forces Ford, GM to walk a fine line on fuel economy rules

Automakers are trying to deal with President Trump's efforts to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency rules.

Autosread more

Mark Zuckerberg has sold $296 million worth of Facebook shares in...

Mark Zuckerberg has been on a selling spree in August and has unloaded $526 million worth of stock this year.

Technologyread more

Palantir CEO says Google shouldn't rule A.I.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp said billionaire investor Peter Thiel is right to question Google's decision to work in China, while abandoning military contracts in the US.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Overstock.com, Nordstrom,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Manufacturing sector contracts for first time in nearly a decade

U.S. manufacturer growth slowed to the lowest level in almost 10 years in August, the latest sign that the trade war may be exacerbating the economic slowdown.

Marketsread more

Victoria's Secret parent L Brands shares tank, nearing a 10-year...

L Brands shares fell by as much as 12% at one point, touching $17.61 — a price not seen since December 2009.

Retailread more

Cramer says Trump risks recession over trade to force Fed to cut...

"The president is not backing down," says CNBC's Jim Cramer, referring to Trump's repeated calls for the Fed to cut rates while talking tough on China.

Economyread more

Strategist predicting 'Lehman-like' plunge says market is not out...

The market rebound this week hasn't convinced the strategist predicting a "Lehman-like" sell-off that the risk is completely off the table.

Marketsread more

Fed's Harker doesn't see need for another rate cut

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he doesn't see the case for additional stimulus after the Federal Reserve's July rate cut.

The Fedread more
Tech

Box CEO says it would be a disaster if the US-China trade war turned into a 'digital cold war'

Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Key Points
  • "The ability to do business in China and ability to do business all across the world is an important aspect of being a software company," Box CEO Aaron Levie tells CNBC.
  • When addressing his concerns around trade, Levie also brought attention to issues relating to immigration.
VIDEO9:1809:18
Box CEO Aaron Levie on cloud computing and privacy
Squawk Alley

The CEO of cloud storage company Box Inc. told CNBC on Thursday the U.S. should be doing everything possible to avoid a "digital cold war."

"I think it would be a disaster if we end up in that direction," Box's Aaron Levie said on "Squawk Alley. "

The entrepreneur addressed the importance of global trade and business with China. "I think the general volatility of the market, trade wars, tariffs, all of that is never a good thing for business. ...  We want our customer base to be able to do trade globally in a very efficient way."

"The ability to impact every consumer or business around the world is the real opportunity and vision for most start-ups and software companies," he added. "So the ability to do business in China and ability to do business all across the world is an important aspect of being a software company."

"We don't want to create a Balkanized internet where you're doing business on a per-country basis in a very different type of way," he continued. "What the tech industry is generally looking for is more stability and more long-term thinking around these approaches."

When addressing his concerns around trade, he also brought attention to issues relating to immigration.

"There's a lot of conversations around this topic. Unfortunately, they probably don't [rise] to the same level as some of the other areas that are generating a lot more noise right now," he said.

He said current immigration policies are "not helping America's ability to be innovative and [to] bring on the best talents."

Levie is not the first to bring up these topics as H-1B foreign work visas have been increasingly difficult to obtain for many Silicon Valley employees.

Tech companies like Facebook, Google and Microsoft rely heavily on workers born outside the U.S. to fill software engineer positions. In fact, American tech companies are among the top 30 employers with the most H-1B approvals. However, the Trump administration has started requesting more evidence and paperwork, making it harder for foreign employees to obtain visa status and costing these companies time and money.

"Hopefully in a more stable political environment, we'd be able to have much healthier conversations around talent, education, what the future of STEM looks like and how [we can] make sure that America's competitive for the next generation of talent. These are the issues that I think every technology company is going to be dealing with for decades to come," Box CEO said.