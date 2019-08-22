Cramer's lightning round: The utility stock you want to own and hold

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.Politicsread more
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.US Marketsread more
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.Politicsread more
Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.Bondsread more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."Marketsread more
Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.Marketsread more
Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...Technologyread more
The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...Autosread more
Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.The Fedread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Enphase Energy: You should "sell half of Enphase because it's up way too much given its solar roots and then [you] can let the rest run."
Fortinet: "I like Fortinet. I think there's better ... I think that Cyberark's better. I think Symantec's better. So there's a bunch that I think is better. "
Equity Commonwealth: "I think that maybe it's time. I would not buy it up here. It's had too big a move."
Nextera Energy: "It's the only real growth utility that any of us follow. It's an aggressive grower, it's fantastic, and if you own it you hold it."
General Mills: "I would hold it because General Mills is becoming ... much more natural and organic than it's foes and I think it's really working."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com