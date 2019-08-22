Cramer's lightning round: The utility stock you want to own and hold

Skip Navigation
Trump deploys a new label for China's Xi – 'enemy'

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.

Politicsread more

Dow plunges after Trump orders US manufacturers to move from...

Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.

US Marketsread more

Trump 'hereby' orders US companies to find an alternative to...

"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.

Politicsread more

Yield curve inverts again as Trump reignites trade war, recession...

Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.

Bondsread more

Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new...

Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

President Trump met with trade team amid tweetstorm that rocked...

The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."

Marketsread more

Companies that import from China drop after Trump orders them to...

Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.

Marketsread more

Apple and chip stocks slide after Trump's latest comments on...

Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...

Technologyread more

Tesla, Ford have most to lose among US carmakers on China's new...

The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...

Autosread more

Powell sees no 'rulebook' for trade war, pledges 'appropriate'...

Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.

The Fedread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Foot Locker, Apple, HP &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

David Koch, billionaire industrialist and libertarian political...

The Koch brothers financed one of the most influential political networks in the modern era. The sprawling political empire includes conservative and libertarian nonprofits...

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: The utility stock you want to own and hold

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Enphase Energy: You should "sell half of Enphase because it's up way too much given its solar roots and then [you] can let the rest run."

Fortinet: "I like Fortinet. I think there's better ... I think that Cyberark's better. I think Symantec's better. So there's a bunch that I think is better. "

Equity Commonwealth: "I think that maybe it's time. I would not buy it up here. It's had too big a move."

Nextera Energy: "It's the only real growth utility that any of us follow. It's an aggressive grower, it's fantastic, and if you own it you hold it."

General Mills: "I would hold it because General Mills is becoming ... much more natural and organic than it's foes and I think it's really working."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO3:4703:47
Cramer's lightning round: The utility stock you want to own and hold
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

