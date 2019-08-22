Cramer's lightning round: The utility stock you want to own and hold

Enphase Energy: You should "sell half of Enphase because it's up way too much given its solar roots and then [you] can let the rest run."

Fortinet: "I like Fortinet. I think there's better ... I think that Cyberark's better. I think Symantec's better. So there's a bunch that I think is better. "

Equity Commonwealth: "I think that maybe it's time. I would not buy it up here. It's had too big a move."

Nextera Energy: "It's the only real growth utility that any of us follow. It's an aggressive grower, it's fantastic, and if you own it you hold it."

General Mills: "I would hold it because General Mills is becoming ... much more natural and organic than it's foes and I think it's really working."