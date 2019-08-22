GameStop surges after Barron's says 'Big Short' star Michael Burry is long the troubled game seller

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.Marketsread more
Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...Technologyread more
Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.Technologyread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.Market Insiderread more
Kudlow also said that he still expected Chinese negotiators to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington in September to continue trade talks.Politicsread more
VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.Technologyread more
Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.Technologyread more
It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.Real Estateread more
Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.Food & Beverageread more
Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.Technologyread more
Sen. Ted Cruz came to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game that takes as its slogan the phrase...Politicsread more
GameStop shares jumped after Barron's reported that investor Michael Burry, one of the main money managers depicted in Michael Lewis' book "The Big Short," is long the stock.
GameStop has been decimated this year, losing about 70% of its value and wiping out around $900 million from the company's market cap. The stock jumped more than 18% on the report.
But Burry told Barron's Tae Kim that GameStop still has upside potential, as Sony's and Microsoft's upcoming consoles will likely have physical optic drives. This will "extend GameStop's life significantly," he said, adding that the rise of game-streaming competitors is "creating a perfect storm where things look terrible." However, "it looks worse than it really is."
Burry was one of the first investors to short subprime mortgages ahead of the financial crisis.
The investor sent a letter to the video game retailer urging it to buy back nearly $240 million in stock with cash on hand. The letter also said Burry's firm, Scion Asset Management, has a 3% stake in GameStop.
"Technical factors driving the stock to lows has created an opportunity for substantial buybacks at below private market prices," Burry told Barron's.
Click here to read the full interview.