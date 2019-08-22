Google is getting rid of dessert code names for Android and just using numbers

Google is nixing its quirky naming convention for new versions of its Android operating system and using numbers instead.

The company has typically named its new Android releases after desserts, placing a statue of the treat next to the Android figure at its Mountain View, California, headquarters. The releases are named in alphabetical order, with its latest release, Pie, following Oreo, Nougat, Marshmallow and so on.

In a blog post Thursday, Google said its next version of Android, which it had previously referred to as Android Q, will be named simply Android 10. The change comes after feedback over the years that certain letters, such as L and R, are hard to distinguish when spoken out loud in some languages, making it difficult to understand to which version of Android someone is referring.

"As a global operating system, it's important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world," Google said in the blog post.

