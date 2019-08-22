Hasbro to buy Peppa Pig owner in $4 billion all-cash deal

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

'Yield curve' economist sees 'pretty high' chance of a recession

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.

Marketsread more

Texas ransomware attacks show big gaps in cyber defenses — expect...

Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...

Technologyread more

Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast

Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.

Technologyread more

Fed's Powell will find it hard not to rock markets with his...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.

Market Insiderread more

Larry Kudlow says there could be a tax cut before Election Day

Kudlow also said that he still expected Chinese negotiators to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington in September to continue trade talks.

Politicsread more

VMware buys Carbon Black and Pivotal, valued together at $4.8...

VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.

Technologyread more

Google shutters more than 200 YouTube channels amid Hong Kong...

Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.

Technologyread more

The inverted yield curve is doing something weird to mortgage...

It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.

Real Estateread more

Investors reportedly clamoring to buy into Impossible Foods ahead...

Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Food & Beverageread more

HP CEO Dion Weisler will step down 'due to a family health...

Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.

Technologyread more

Ted Cruz defends 'Monopoly Socialism' board game after online...

Sen. Ted Cruz came to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game that takes as its slogan the phrase...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Gap, Salesforce,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.

Market Insiderread more
Entertainment

Hasbro to buy Peppa Pig owner in $4 billion all-cash deal

VIDEO2:0302:03
Breaking: Hasbro to acquire Entertainment One in all-cash transaction
Closing Bell

U.S. toy maker Hasbro will buy Entertainment One for about $4 billion (3.27 billion pounds) in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal provides the Nerf and Power Rangers toymaker with new exposure. It has been tying up with movie studios such as Paramount Pictures and Walt Disney to boost sales of toys linked to big movie franchises.

"Hasbro will leverage eOne's immersive entertainment capabilities to bring our portfolio of brands that have appeal to gamers, fans and families to all screens globally," Hasbro's Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner said.

Hasbro will pay 5.60 pounds per share and will finance the deal with debt and $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion in cash from equity financing, the companies said.

Hasbro said it sees annual run rate synergies of about $130 million by 2022, helped by savings from a portion of eOne's toy business in-house and improving the profitability of its licensing and merchandising activities.

(1 British pound = $1.2249)

Next Article
Key Points
  • The USTR says that the tariffs on some items, including "certain toys," will be delayed until Dec. 15.
  • September is a key shipping month for those companies as they prepare for the holiday shopping season, when the majority of the industry's business occurs.
  • Hasbro told CNBC earlier this month that it would have "no choice but to pass along the increased costs to our U.S. customers" if the tariffs were put into place.