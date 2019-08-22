Indonesia's central bank unexpectedly cuts rate for the second time in two months

Experts believe a wider spat with Europe would be much more damaging than the current tit-for-tat with China.Traderead more
After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
Markets pay particular attention to Italy's spending, given its public debt pile. This stands at above 130% of its growth rate, one of the highest in the world.Politicsread more
Flight bookings to Hong Kong have fallen 10%, hit by the unrest in the city, said Alan Joyce, the chief executive of Australian carrier Qantas Airways.Airlinesread more
Analysts generally doubt how effective the People Bank of China's latest interest rate announcement will be in significantly helping businesses grow.China Economyread more
These in-demand skills can command top pay packets, says Feon Ang of professional networking site LinkedIn.Get Aheadread more
Japanese manufacturing activity shrank for a fourth straight month in August as export orders fell at a sharper pace.Asia Marketsread more
The Washington governor had centered his campaign around climate change, calling it "the most urgent challenge of our time."Politicsread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported for its fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
Indonesia's central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate for a second time in two months on Thursday, saying it was acting pre-emptively in anticipation of a global economic slowdown.
Bank Indonesia (BI) cut the 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 5.5.%. Only two of 19 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the cut, the other 17 forecast a hold in the wake of recent global financial volatility.
Last month, BI cut its key rate by 25 basis points (bps), the first loosening since September 2017, which many predicted was the start of an easing cycle that would unwind BI's 175 basis points of tightening in 2018.
That tightening cycle was to support the embattled rupiah by containing capital outflows linked to U.S. interest rate hikes and the U.S.-China trade war.
Thursday's rate cut would aid economic growth and fits the outlook for inflation to remain low, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters.
The governor said the cut was "a pre-emptive measure to push forward economic growth momentum from the impact of the global economic slowdown."
He said the central bank would continue with an "accommodative policy mix".
The rupiah strengthened marginally to 14,225 against the dollar on the BI announcement.
Capital Economics said the uncertain outlook for the currency "means that any further loosening is likely to be very gradual."