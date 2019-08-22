Mark Zuckerberg has sold $296 million worth of Facebook shares in August

It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.Real Estateread more
It was the third trigger of the recession indicator in less than two weeks.Bondsread more
Overstock CEO Partick Byrne has resigned from the e-commerce company after making comments about his role in the "deep state."Technologyread more
Automakers are trying to deal with President Trump's efforts to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency rules.Autosread more
Mark Zuckerberg has been on a selling spree in August and has unloaded $526 million worth of stock this year.Technologyread more
Palantir CEO Alex Karp said billionaire investor Peter Thiel is right to question Google's decision to work in China, while abandoning military contracts in the US.Technologyread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
U.S. manufacturer growth slowed to the lowest level in almost 10 years in August, the latest sign that the trade war may be exacerbating the economic slowdown.Marketsread more
L Brands shares fell by as much as 12% at one point, touching $17.61 — a price not seen since December 2009.Retailread more
"The president is not backing down," says CNBC's Jim Cramer, referring to Trump's repeated calls for the Fed to cut rates while talking tough on China.Economyread more
The market rebound this week hasn't convinced the strategist predicting a "Lehman-like" sell-off that the risk is completely off the table.Marketsread more
Mark Zuckerberg has been on a selling spree in August, unloading nearly 1.6 million shares of Facebook worth nearly $296 million.
Prior to this month, the Facebook co-founder and CEO hadn't sold shares since April. He's now sold 2.9 million shares this year worth more than $526 million. Zuckerberg still owns over 375 million Facebook shares with a current value of over $68 billion, making him the fifth-richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault and Warren Buffett.
Zuckerberg, 35, regularly sells parts of his Facebook fortune to fund the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the philanthropic organization he runs with his wife, Priscilla Chan. CZI funds programs in science and education as well as social issues focused on criminal justice reform, housing affordability and immigration reform.
According to the filings, Zuckerberg's share sales are part of a 10b5-1 plan, a rule established by the Securities and Exchange Commission that allows public company insiders to sell a predetermined amount of stock at set periods of time. Facebook's dual-class share structure allows Zuckerberg to retain voting control over the company's big decisions even as he sells a significant portion of his stake.
While his selling activity picked up in August, he's still well off the pace from last year, when Zuckerberg sold nearly 28.9 million shares for more than $5.3 billion. In late 2017, Zuckerberg said he planned to sell up to 75 million shares, worth more than $12 billion at the time, by March of this year.
Facebook shares were trading down by less than 1% on Thursday at $182.11.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off