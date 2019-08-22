Target still has room to climb after 20% gain, Citi says

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.Marketsread more
Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...Technologyread more
Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.Technologyread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.Market Insiderread more
Kudlow also said that he still expected Chinese negotiators to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington in September to continue trade talks.Politicsread more
VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.Technologyread more
Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.Technologyread more
It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.Real Estateread more
Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.Food & Beverageread more
Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.Technologyread more
Sen. Ted Cruz came to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game that takes as its slogan the phrase...Politicsread more
Target shares ended the trading day Wednesday up more than 20%, after the retailer reported impressive profit growth and a spike in traffic that surpassed analysts' expectations. And at least one analyst thinks there's still more room to run.
"As painful as it is to upgrade a stock after such a move, we want to catch the next 20%, which we believe will be achieved as the company continues to prove to the market that it is a winner in this retail landscape," Citi analyst Paul Lejuez said in a note to clients Thursday.
Citi raised its price target to $103 from $80 and upgraded the company to a "Buy" rating from "Neutral." The stock closed Wednesday at $103 and was climbing about 1.5% in premarket trading Thursday morning.
Lejuez said Target's quarterly results this week show its "investments are paying off." He said Target's private brands and real estate located away from malls make it an attractive name in retail today.
Target is also well positioned to continue taking market share from struggling and bankrupt retailers such as Toys R Us and Gymboree, he said.
"Given the broad range of categories where Target has strong mindshare, they are also well positioned to take share from other closing retailers beyond department stores," Lejuez said.
Target shares are up more than 55% this year.