Trump forces automakers to walk a fine line on fuel economy rules as Ford gets hammered

DETROIT – Automakers are walking a fine line of business and politics when it comes to President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency rules.

In tweets Wednesday, Trump turned up the heat on auto companies, particularly Ford, for not supporting his plans. He called auto executives "foolish," said the founders of Ford Motor and General Motors are "rolling over" at the "weakness of current car company executives."

The attacks came after Ford, Honda Motor, BMW and Volkswagen reached a voluntary agreement last month with California on fuel economy standards. The deal included relaxed standards instead of a freeze to the Obama administration's rules — something most major automakers have supported.

Trump's attacks shine light on an ongoing dilemma of automakers wanting to satisfy the administration as they try to do what's best for business. The industry has already invested billions in increasing fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions of new vehicles. That includes a litany of new all-electric, zero-emission vehicles that are in development and on U.S. roadways.

Abiding by California's rules is good business for the automakers. The state accounts for about 12 percent of U.S. vehicle sales. Not selling there and other states that adhere to California's regulations would be detrimental to business.

No major automakers has supported a freeze of the Obama-era standards, although many have supported a reevaluation of the rules to address current market conditions of lower gas prices, all-electric vehicles and increased sales of trucks and SUVs.

Ford, in response to Trump's tweets, said it remains "proud to lead the way in taking the right actions for the environment while at the same time protecting consumer affordability and the short- and long-term health of the industry."

Ford shares Thursday morning remained relatively unchanged from their opening price of $9.05.