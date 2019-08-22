Your first trade for Thursday, August 22

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Snap.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Johnson & Johnson.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Alphabet.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Kohl's.

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, BSX, CNHI, DISCA, DOCU, ETRN, EWZ, EEM, FCX, FHN, FXI, GLD, GOLD, JWN, MDLZ, MDT, MSFT, PAAS, QEP, SLV, SNAP, TSLA, WPM. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BZH, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KR, KO, LK, LULU, LUV, MMM, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RCL, RVLV, TGT, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, WYNN. XOM. Pete owns GE, XLI puts. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Her firm is short TGT calls. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, MSFT, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIOS, COG, COUP, CPB, CUBA, ELAN, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, LYB, MO, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, QCOM, SNAP, SNGX, SQQQ, T, TAP, WAB, WDR, WRK. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO