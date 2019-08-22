Your first trade for Thursday, August 22

Skip Navigation
'Yield curve' economist sees 'pretty high' chance of a recession

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.

Texas ransomware attacks show big gaps in cyber defenses — expect...

Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...

Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast

Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.

Fed's Powell will find it hard not to rock markets with his...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.

Larry Kudlow says there could be a tax cut before Election Day

Kudlow also said that he still expected Chinese negotiators to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington in September to continue trade talks.

VMware buys Carbon Black and Pivotal, valued together at $4.8...

VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.

Google shutters more than 200 YouTube channels amid Hong Kong...

Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.

The inverted yield curve is doing something weird to mortgage...

It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.

Investors reportedly clamoring to buy into Impossible Foods ahead...

Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.

HP CEO Dion Weisler will step down 'due to a family health...

Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.

Ted Cruz defends 'Monopoly Socialism' board game after online...

Sen. Ted Cruz came to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game that takes as its slogan the phrase...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Gap, Salesforce,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Thursday, August 22

Tyler Bailey
Final Trades: SNAP, GOOGL, and more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Snap.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Johnson & Johnson.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Alphabet.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Kohl's

