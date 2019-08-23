Amazon hosts thousands of unsafe or banned products, new investigation finds

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump deploys a new label for China's Xi – 'enemy'

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.

Politicsread more

Dow plunges after Trump orders US manufacturers to move from...

Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.

US Marketsread more

Trump 'hereby' orders US companies to find an alternative to...

"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.

Politicsread more

Yield curve inverts again as Trump reignites trade war, recession...

Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.

Bondsread more

Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new...

Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

President Trump met with trade team amid tweetstorm that rocked...

The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."

Marketsread more

Companies that import from China drop after Trump orders them to...

Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.

Marketsread more

Apple and chip stocks slide after Trump's latest comments on...

Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...

Technologyread more

Tesla, Ford have most to lose among US carmakers on China's new...

The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...

Autosread more

Powell sees no 'rulebook' for trade war, pledges 'appropriate'...

Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.

The Fedread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Foot Locker, Apple, HP &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

David Koch, billionaire industrialist and libertarian political...

The Koch brothers financed one of the most influential political networks in the modern era. The sprawling political empire includes conservative and libertarian nonprofits...

Politicsread more
Tech

Amazon hosts thousands of unsafe or banned products, new investigation finds

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • A Wall Street Journal investigation found that Amazon continues to host thousands of unsafe or banned products on its site.
  • Among the findings were toys and medications that lacked the proper health risk disclosures.
  • The investigation underscores Amazon's difficulty overseeing the millions of third-party sellers on its platform.
online sales tax--764248432_v2.jpg
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2010 file photo, Humberto Manzano, Jr., delivers an arriving pallet of goods at an Amazon.com fulfillment center in Phoenix. Products are flying off the shelves at Amazon warehouses across the county as Californians prepare to start paying sales taxes on online purchases. The change, which takes effect Saturday, Sept. 15, 2012, will pave the way for the e-commerce giant to open warehouses in California and offer same-day shipping to customers. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Ross D. Franklin

Amazon continues to struggle to curtail the sale of unsafe or banned products on its site, a Wall Street Journal investigation has found.

The probe discovered more than 4,000 items for sale on the company's site that have been declared unsafe by federal agencies, have misleading labels or are outright banned by federal regulators. The site shows numerous listings for toys and medications that don't include warnings about health risks to children, as well as sleeping mats previously banned by the FDA over concerns that they can suffocate infants, the Journal reported.

Following the report, Amazon removed or changed the description on more than half of the problematic listings, according to the Journal.

The company said in a blog post responding to the investigation that it requires products on its site to comply with "relevant laws and regulations." It also pointed to its use of automated tools that scan for noncompliant products.

"We have a dedicated global team of compliance specialists that review submitted safety documentation, and we have additional qualification requirements that sellers must meet to offer products," the company said in the blog post. "In 2018, our teams and technologies proactively blocked more than three billion suspect listings for various forms of abuse, including non-compliance, before they were published to our store."

The investigation underscores Amazon's difficulty overseeing the millions of third-party sellers on its platform. Earlier this year, the company changed its quality control standards for school supplies and children's jewelry sold on the site after an investigation by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson found they had unsafe levels of toxic metals. In recent years, the company has also struggled to root out counterfeit products and accidentally punished legitimate sellers after rivals reported them as selling counterfeits, CNBC has previously reported.

In the past, U.S. courts have said Amazon is not liable for claims related to third-party products sold on its marketplace. In June 2018, for instance, a judge in Tennessee ruled for Amazon in a case where a hoverboard purchased on the marketplace exploded and burned a family's house down. The judge wrote, "Amazon's role in the transaction was to provide a mechanism to facilitate the interchange between the entity seeking to sell the product and the individual who sought to buy it."

Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal.

VIDEO19:1619:16
How Amazon fends off unions as labor rights groups rally workers to protest
Tech