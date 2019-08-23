Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Hewlett Packard, Nike, L Brands & more

Raymond James said in its upgrade that the company has a "strong" balance sheet and a dividend that continues to increase.

"Recognizing that we do not live in a vacuum, we acknowledge that China tariffs and potential recession worries combine to frighten some to the sidelines. Accordingly, we are using our less-than- strongest rating, not for lack of conviction, but on the supposition that investors may need to be patient while the market comes to recognize LZB's value. That said, La-Z-Boy's balance sheet is strong with no funded debt and the dividend has increased each year since 2013. In addition, the host of retail earnings over the last two weeks seem to point to a healthy U.S. consumer. "