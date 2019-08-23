France says won't support Mercosur given Brazil president's climate comments

Stocks opened lower on Friday after China said it will slap new tariffs on U.S. goods.US Marketsread more
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was lying when he played down concerns about climate change at the G20 summit in Japan in June, said French President Emmanuel Macron's office on Friday, as Brazil and France continued to clash over the issue.
Macron's office added that, given this context, France would be opposed to the EU-Mercosur farming deal struck between the European Union and the Mercosur countries of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.
On Thursday, Macron and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres expressed concerns about wildfires raging through the Amazon, but Bolsonaro responded angrily to what he regarded as meddling.