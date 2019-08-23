Qatar may be losing the top spot as world's biggest LNG exporter

Workers walk towards a plant at the Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas (QCLNG) project site in Gladstone, Australia, on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

Qatar will lose its title as the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) within the next year, as Australia ramps up production on a slew of multi-billion dollar export projects.

"Australia and Qatar continued to jostle for the title of the world's largest LNG exporter over the first five months of 2019," the Australian government said in a recent report.

Australia exported more LNG than Qatar in November 2018 and April 2019. But now, the U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) says Australia is on track to consistently export more LNG than Qatar, as recently commissioned projects such as Wheatstone, Ichthys, and Prelude ramp up production.

Prelude, Royal Dutch Shell's floating LNG facility in a remote field northeast of Broome in Western Australia, shipped its first LNG cargo to customers in Asia in June.

The landmark facility, capable of holding 175 Olympic-sized swimming pools of LNG in its storage tanks alone, was the last of eight new LNG projects that came online in Australia between 2012 and 2018.

The new facilities have pushed Australia's export capacity from 2.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in 2011 to more than 11.4 bcf/d in 2019. The EIA says Australia has already surpassed Qatar in LNG production capacity.