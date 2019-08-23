Rising tennis star Danielle Collins says college before the pros was key to her business success

Just three years ago Danielle Collins was not well known outside the college tennis world. She was fresh off her second NCAA singles title at the University of Virginia, but still yet to turn professional.

Shortly after graduating from UVA with a bachelor's degree in Media Studies, she turned her attention to tennis full-time. She ranked No. 162 in the world a year ago, but had a major breakthrough at this year's Australian Open, becoming the first former collegiate player to reach a Grand Slam women's semifinal in the modern era. Now she's up to No. 35 and is preparing for the U.S. Open, which starts Monday.

"I think a lot of times when you have success people think it just happens overnight but it really takes years and years of practicing really hard and making important sacrifices in your life over a long period," Collins told CNBC. "I'm finally piecing together all the parts of my game and playing some great tennis."

The 25-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida took an unconventional path to stardom. She was not a child prodigy and says she initially learned tennis by hitting against a wall at a local park.

She also does not have a tennis pedigree. Her father played some recreational tennis, but worked as the owner of a landscaping company and her mother was a teacher. Collins ultimately was a part of the Raymond James Courier's Kids program at St. Petersburg Tennis Center.

However, what truly makes her stand out is she is one of only three players on the WTA Tour to attend college for four years before turning professional.