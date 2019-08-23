Tesla short David Einhorn says Elon Musk should resign over solar panel fires

Skip Navigation
Trump deploys a new label for China's Xi – 'enemy'

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.

Politicsread more

Dow plunges after Trump orders US manufacturers to move from...

Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.

US Marketsread more

Trump 'hereby' orders US companies to find an alternative to...

"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.

Politicsread more

Yield curve inverts again as Trump reignites trade war, recession...

Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.

Bondsread more

Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new...

Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

President Trump met with trade team amid tweetstorm that rocked...

The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."

Marketsread more

Companies that import from China drop after Trump orders them to...

Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.

Marketsread more

Apple and chip stocks slide after Trump's latest comments on...

Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...

Technologyread more

Tesla, Ford have most to lose among US carmakers on China's new...

The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...

Autosread more

Powell sees no 'rulebook' for trade war, pledges 'appropriate'...

Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.

The Fedread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Foot Locker, Apple, HP &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

David Koch, billionaire industrialist and libertarian political...

The Koch brothers financed one of the most influential political networks in the modern era. The sprawling political empire includes conservative and libertarian nonprofits...

Politicsread more
Tech

Tesla short David Einhorn says Elon Musk should resign over solar panel fires

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • On Tuesday, Walmart filed suit against Tesla alleging its solar panels had caused fires at seven of its stores.
  • Tesla short David Einhorn tweeted Friday, "A recall should have happened long ago" and that CEO Elon Musk should resign.
  • Walmart and Tesla said in a statement Thursday that they "look forward to addressing all issues and re-energizing Tesla solar installations at Walmart stores, once all parties are certain that all concerns have been addressed."
David Einhorn
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tesla short David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital said Friday on Twitter that the electric-car maker's CEO, Elon Musk, should resign after allegations that the company's solar panels have caused fires.

The comments came just days after Walmart filed a lawsuit against Tesla claiming that solar panels it bought from the company caught fire at seven of its stores. Walmart alleged Tesla committed gross negligence, breach of contract and failure to live up to industry standards. It is asking for Tesla to remove its solar panels from more than 240 Walmart locations and pay damages related to the fires.

"How many solar panels are still defective and could cause fires?" Einhorn tweeted Friday, saying the company "should immediately notify the people who live in and work in buildings at risk."

"A recall should have happened long ago," he tweeted, tagging the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, Tesla and Walmart released a joint statement saying they "look forward to addressing all issues and re-energizing Tesla solar installations at Walmart stores, once all parties are certain that all concerns have been addressed.Together, we look forward to pursuing our mutual goal of a sustainable energy future. Above all else, both companies want each and every system to operate reliably, efficiently, and safely."

