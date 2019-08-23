VMware adjusts for a 'two trading-bloc world' due to US-China trade war, says CEO

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump deploys a new label for China's Xi – 'enemy'

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.

Politicsread more

Dow plunges after Trump orders US manufacturers to move from...

Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.

US Marketsread more

Trump 'hereby' orders US companies to find an alternative to...

"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.

Politicsread more

Yield curve inverts again as Trump reignites trade war, recession...

Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.

Bondsread more

Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new...

Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

President Trump met with trade team amid tweetstorm that rocked...

The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."

Marketsread more

Companies that import from China drop after Trump orders them to...

Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.

Marketsread more

Apple and chip stocks slide after Trump's latest comments on...

Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...

Technologyread more

Tesla, Ford have most to lose among US carmakers on China's new...

The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...

Autosread more

Powell sees no 'rulebook' for trade war, pledges 'appropriate'...

Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.

The Fedread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Foot Locker, Apple, HP &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

David Koch, billionaire industrialist and libertarian political...

The Koch brothers financed one of the most influential political networks in the modern era. The sprawling political empire includes conservative and libertarian nonprofits...

Politicsread more
Tech

VMware adjusts for a 'two trading-bloc world' due to US-China trade war, says CEO

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • American companies are having to adjust accordingly to operating in two distinct Chinese and American marketplaces as the trade war escalates, says Patrick Gelsinger.
  • The VMware CEO says the company is adjusting to be in a "two trading-bloc world."
VIDEO4:4104:41
VMWare CEO Pat Gelsinger on earnings and growth in China
Squawk Alley

American companies are having to adjust to operating in two distinct Chinese and American marketplaces as the trade war escalates, VMware CEO Patrick Gelsinger told CNBC on Friday.

"We are adjusting our strategy to really be in a two trading-bloc world," Gelsinger said. "Everybody has sort of realized this dispute will go on for a while and we're working through how best to manage our businesses in light of that."

The escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies has been going on for over a year, with China announcing retaliatory measures Friday.

Beijing will impose new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods and resume duties on American autos, starting Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, respectively. It follows President Donald Trump's threat to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods not already subject to duties, also set to be implemented on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

"I believe in many cases, customers are saying, 'how do I continue to do business with and within China even as there's an increasing challenge?'" Gelsinger said. "I think most companies are already figuring out how to live in that kind of world already. And clearly, we expect that our strategy needs to accommodate that."

Gelsinger appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" a day after VMware's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat beat Wall Street estimates. The cloud software company also announced Thursday that it's acquiring software companies Pivotal Software and Carbon Black in separate deals.

Shares of VMware were down 8.9% on Friday afternoon.

VMware "saw good results from our China business last quarter," Gelsinger said.

"Not to the level we would have hoped, but still saw growth there," the CEO added. "We're making adjustments to it even as we're long-term committed to China. We also expect there will be increasing long-term barriers between the two markets. And we have to adjust, and I believe every other business will do likewise."