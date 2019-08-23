Volkswagen recalls 679,000 US vehicles to fix electrical problem that could cause cars to roll away

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.Politicsread more
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.US Marketsread more
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.Politicsread more
Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.Bondsread more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."Marketsread more
Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.Marketsread more
Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...Technologyread more
The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...Autosread more
Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.The Fedread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Volkswagen said Friday it's recalling 679,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2011 with an electrical issue that could cause the car to roll away.
The automaker said drivers could remove the key after stopping without placing the car in park, increasing the risk of the car rolling away.
VW attributed the problem to a buildup of silicate on a shift lever micro switch contact. The company said dealers will install an additional switch and circuit board and disable a micro switch on affected cars.
Volkswagen spokesman Mark Gillies said there are no reported injuries or accidents related to the recall.
The recall covers the company's Jetta, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf Sportwagen and GTI models from 2011 through 2019.