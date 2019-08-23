Skip Navigation
Autos

Volkswagen recalls 679,000 US vehicles to fix electrical problem that could cause cars to roll away

Elijah Shama
Key Points
  • Volkswagen is recalling 679,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2011 that could roll away because of an electrical issue.
  • VW says there are no reported injuries related to the recall.
  • The recall covers the company's Jetta, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf Sportwagen and GTI models from 2011 through 2019.
The Volkswagen T-Cross model stands on a lifting platform in a car tower on the Volkswagen factory premises.
picture alliance | picture alliance | Getty Images

Volkswagen said Friday it's recalling 679,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2011 with an electrical issue that could cause the car to roll away.

The automaker said drivers could remove the key after stopping without placing the car in park, increasing the risk of the car rolling away.

VW attributed the problem to a buildup of silicate on a shift lever micro switch contact. The company said dealers will install an additional switch and circuit board and disable a micro switch on affected cars.

Volkswagen spokesman Mark Gillies said there are no reported injuries or accidents related to the recall.

The recall covers the company's Jetta, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf Sportwagen and GTI models from 2011 through 2019.

VIDEO3:5703:57
Volkswagen CEO: Working hard to regain trust
Power Lunch