US-UK trade deal within a year of Brexit will be tight, UK PM Johnson

White House says Trump regrets not raising tariffs on China...

Hours after President Trump said Sunday he had "second thoughts" about escalating the trade war with China, the White House sought to explain his remark because it was...

Trump on US-China trade war: 'I could declare a national...

Clouding the G-7 gathering, which represents the world's major industrial economies, are the tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing.

Trump hints at a 'very big trade deal' with Britain post Brexit

President Donald Trump said that he would have a major trade deal with U.K. after it leaves the European Union.

Kudlow does not expect China to retaliate against Trump's latest...

Despite Kudlow's expectations, China said on Saturday that it strongly opposes Trump's decision to levy additional tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese goods, and warned...

At G-7, Trump says he is not happy about North Korea missile...

President Donald Trump said Sunday he was not happy after North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles over the weekend.

This shop in Seattle can fix the original Tesla Roadsters that...

Carl Medlock used to work at Tesla. Now he's one of the few people in the U.S. that can fix the company's original Roadster electric vehicles.

Goldman Sachs has led top three tech deals of 2019, headed by Sam...

The Goldman Sachs technology M&A team, led by Sam Britton, has cashed in on its software focus and decades of experience to dominate 2019's biggest deals.

'China is not paying for it': Trump tariff hike hits everyone...

American small and medium-size companies that rely on China are scrambling to adjust their business plans in response to the escalating trade war.

Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new...

Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Trump is meeting with world leaders at G7 as he escalates...

The summit comes amid fears over a global economic slowdown, and U.S. tensions over trade allies, Iran and Russia.

China's enormous debt 'no longer can be ignored,' analyst says

The world's second biggest economy is past a point where it cannot ignore its enormous debt anymore, according to an analyst.

Trump can use these powers to pressure US companies to leave...

Trump does have some powerful tools that would not require approval from U.S. Congress.

US-UK trade deal within a year of Brexit will be tight, UK PM Johnson

It will be tight to meet the United States' desire to do a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain within a year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

Johnson, who took office last month, had his first bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on Sunday at the G7 meeting in France and the two discussed a range of issues including trade.

In interviews with British television media afterwards, Johnson said the United States wanted to do a deal within a year of Britain leaving the EU on Oct. 31.

"Years and years is an exaggeration, but to do it all within a year is going to be tight," he told BBC TV.

Johnson also said the chances of Britain agreeing a Brexit deal with the EU were improving but it would be "touch and go".