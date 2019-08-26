Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Foot Locker, Slack, Lyft & more

Seaport said shares of the cannabis company now look "attractive."

"CGC shares have now round-tripped themselves YTD, and are in fact down 7.4% compared to a 13.6% increase in the S&P 500. Since April, there have been two significant declines in the broader market, coinciding with a large sell-off in the cannabis space. To be sure, cannabis has been a risk-off trade to this point, and the Street has had to reset growth and profit expectations for the space and Canopy, alike. However, we would argue that cannabis beta needs to improve going forward, particularly for CGC. "