CCTV Script 21/08/19

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump on trade war: China wants to negotiate and we will be...

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.

Politicsread more

Dow set to jump as Trump says US and China are 'getting back to...

U.S. stock futures surged Monday morning after President Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday and the two countries...

Marketsread more

Mnuchin: If China agreed to a fair relationship we'd sign the...

The escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing dominated discussions at the G-7 gathering in France.

Politicsread more

'Ridiculous at best': Chinese state media's take on Trump and the...

China's state media is putting up a brave front as the country's trade war with the U.S. escalated sharply over the weekend.

China Economyread more

Trump wants US firms to leave China. Here's what it could mean...

The latest round of tariff announcements in the last few days means that by the end of the year, essentially all Chinese goods exported to the U.S. will be subject to duties.

China Economyread more

Johnson & Johnson opioid trial judge expected to issue landmark...

A ruling against J&J could mean more big payouts in similar cases across the country.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump says the next G-7 may be at his golf course in Miami

"We love the location of the hotel and we also like the fact that it's right next to the airport and it's Miami," Trump says.

Politicsread more

Starbucks is introducing its first new pumpkin beverage since the...

Starbucks will start selling the pumpkin cream cold brew and other items from its fall menu Tuesday.

Restaurantsread more

A US recession is 'the biggest concern' amid tariff war, says...

As Washington and Beijing continue to up the ante in their protracted trade fight, the potential of a recession in the U.S. is now "the biggest concern," according to Standard...

US Economyread more

Here's everything that happened over the weekend with the...

Tensions stemming from the U.S.-China trade war escalated sharply over the last few days, with much happening as Asian markets were shut down for the weekend.

China Economyread more

Trump on US-China trade war: 'I could declare a national...

Clouding the G-7 gathering, which represents the world's major industrial economies, are the tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing.

Politicsread more

US-China trade talks won't break down despite latest escalation,...

Neither the U.S. nor China wants to be seen as the party that derailed trade talks, says William Reinsch of Center for Strategic and International Studies.

World Economyread more
CCTV Transcripts

CCTV Script 21/08/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on August 21, 2019, Wednesday.

G7 summing is coming on this weekend, Trump, who is on his way to France to attend this meeting, prepares a special "gift" to the host that is more tariffs threat. Trump said in the press conference that it is hard to deal with EU, but the US can beat it easily.

And it is simple to do that, just imposing more tariffs.

Donald Trump

US PRESIDENT

We have all the cards in this country because all we have to do is tax their cars and they'd give us anything we wanted because they send millions of Mercedes over, they send millions of BMWs over.

This speech cast a shadow over the coming summit. Trade problems are not covered in this G7 Summit, but it would definitely become a pressure point. The latest threaten from Trump makes EU more worried. Foreign presses pointed out that EU has been accused by Trump many times, either on security problems or on trade problems. Before this summit, many conflicts are still unsolved.

Currently, the US is carrying on an investigation of France digital tax which targeting Google and Facebook, and that may clear the road for imposing tit-for-tat imports tariffs. Meanwhile, US hopes to enter EU agriculture market, but France maybe not happy with that. Imposing tariffs over imported autos may hit Germany economy which is on border of recession.

Germany and France, who are not in line with trade policy, will they joint together to fight back the US? This problem would be a spotlight. Trump had a phone call with Boris Johnson, who just takes office as UK PM, and they will have their first meet in this summit, focus of their discussion would be trade issues.

Trump said, he is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with Boris Johnson, which will bring some uncertainties to relationship between US and EU.

France President Macron set the topic of this meeting as eliminating inequality, but some more urgent issues faced by many countries would be an obstacle of reaching a great goal.

Apart from the uncertainty of Brexit, Italy Prime minister's resignation also set off a political turmoil in the country. The confrontation between Japan and South Korea is also growing.

A Japanese official who is familiar with this case said on Tuesday that they may not release a joint statement after this meeting, because of a diversion in trade issues, according to Reuters and some Japan presses. If that happens, then it would be the first exceptional case since G7 summit held in 1975 and that reflects directly that Trump's trade policy "America First", creating divisions within the G7. We know that G7 held last year ended up with "farce", if this year's summit could be a "decent" one, we will keep an eye on this issue.