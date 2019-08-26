Chinese newspaper editor debunks Trump's trade war claims: 'China didn't change its position'

Skip Navigation
Trump on trade war: China wants to negotiate and we will be...

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.

Dow rises more than 200 points after Trump says US and China are...

Stocks jumped after President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday.

Mohamed El-Erian warns a ceasefire 'best we could hope' for in...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says he's becoming more and more pessimistic that the U.S. and China can reach a deal to end their trade war.

Watch: Trump holds joint press conference at G-7 with Macron

Trump made waves Monday morning by claiming that Beijing wants to return to the negotiating table for serious talks to resolve their dispute.

Kraft Heinz says Paulo Basilio to return as CFO

Kraft Heinz named Paulo Basilio as its new chief financial officer.

Chinese newspaper editor debunks Trump's trade war claims

President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table, but one Chinese insider is calling Trump's bluff, saying, "China didn't change its position."

Cramer warns that believing China over Trump on trade is...

"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Why Apple will be able to thrive despite trade war

Apple's stock is helping lead U.S. stocks higher on Monday, buoyed by the possibility of re-opened trade negotiations with China.

Shoe retailer Cole Haan prepares for IPO

Shoe retailer Cole Haan is preparing for an initial public offering, a company spokeswoman confirmed to CNBC on Monday morning.

Warmer winter weather, less tourism could slash holiday shopping:...

Retailers are in for a weaker-than-expected holiday shopping season, according to Wells Fargo.

Disney will undersell Netflix on high definition streaming price

Disney+ will include HDR, 4K and Dolby Atmos streaming with its $6.99 per month basic plan, Disney says.

KFC will soon be serving vegan fried chicken — with Beyond Meat's...

Colonel Sanders is testing vegan fried chicken to see if customers think it's finger lickin' good. The test starts Tuesday at an Atlanta KFC.

Markets

Chinese newspaper editor debunks Trump's trade war claims: 'China didn't change its position'

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • Hu Xijin is the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a tabloid under the People's Daily which is the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China.
  • His Twitter account has been followed by many Wall Street traders and market participants for insight on the trade war.
  • "Based on what I know, Chinese and US top negotiators didn't hold phone talks in recent days," Hu said in a tweet. "China didn't change its position. China won't cave to US pressure."
Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump chat at a G-20 event a day before their highly anticipated bilateral meeting.
President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table, but one Chinese insider is calling Trump's bluff, saying, "China didn't change its position."

Hu Xijin is the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a tabloid under the People's Daily, which is the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China. His Twitter account has been followed by many Wall Street traders and market participants for insight on the trade war.

His comment came after Trump said at the G-7 summit in France that China expressed its desire for a deal in a recent call.

"China called last night our top trade people and said 'let's get back to the table' so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something. They have been hurt very badly but they understand this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for it," Trump said.

Hu said the two sides did not hold phone talks recently, adding that Trump is exaggerating the significance of the "technical level" contacts.

"The two sides have been keeping contact at technical level, it doesn't have significance that President Trump suggested," he said in a tweet on Monday. "China won't cave to U.S. pressure."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also said he was not aware that a phone call between the two sides had taken place.

Hu has been right about some recent developments in the intensifying trade war. China said Friday it will slap tariffs on $75 billion more of U.S. goods and resume auto tariffs, in retaliation of Trump's latest tariff threat. Hours before the announcement, Hu had warned the retaliation was coming.

"Beijing will soon unveil a plan of imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. products. China has ammunition to fight back. The U.S. side will feel the pain," he said on Friday morning.

—CNBC's Amanda Macias contributed reporting.