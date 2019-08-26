Cramer's lightning round: Financial stocks are off limits until the yield curve improves

Gartner: "We've got to look at that. You know, I've always liked Gartner. I got to drill down and find out why exactly it's so bad because, wow, that might be an opportunity."

Cyberark: "I think that that was the sellers really just kind of not understanding the story. Boy, I got to tell you, that might actually be one of the great buys."

Novocure: "Don't buy more. ... Look, I believe in the story. As a matter of fact, I would say the opposite, which is that if you bought some on my recommendation you trim a little because it's been — I mean we liked it in the teens, for heaven's sake."

Glu Mobile: Sell.

Vermilion Energy: Sell.

Cleveland-Cliffs: "Two-and-a-half times earnings is a sign that the earnings are about to collapse, so therefore" sell.

Xilinx: "It would be foolish to give up at $101. I think that it's going to pay — it's in the purgatory right now, but it's a really good company with a lot of great infrastructure for 5G"

Morgan Stanley: "We're not going to buy any financials until they go lower because there's just too much, again, there's too much confusion. As long as the yield curve stays the way it is, no one's going to recommend any stock that is like Morgan Stanley even as Morgan Stanley is a great stock. You have to hold it, but don't buy."

Advanced Micro Devices: "We're talking about Lisa Su, who may be our foremost CEO of this era. I say buy Advanced Micro."