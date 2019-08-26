Cramer's lightning round: Financial stocks are off limits until the yield curve improves

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.Health and Scienceread more
Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.Marketsread more
Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.Marketsread more
Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."Politicsread more
CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.Marketsread more
The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.Technologyread more
Amazon just lost its top treasurer, who leaves big shoes to fill as the company invests a large chunk of its record cash pile.Technologyread more
Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared healthy on Monday during a public appearance at the University at Buffalo, three days after completing a three-week course of radiation therapy in...Politicsread more
With a little more than two months before the debut of its streaming service, Disney dazzled its hardcore fans with celebrity guests and teaser trailers over the weekend at...Entertainmentread more
Congress passed a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and set budget levels for two years, but lawmakers still need to pass appropriations bills.Politicsread more
Art Cashin told CNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump may have learned his lesson in response to market volatility amid the trade tensions.Marketsread more
Gartner: "We've got to look at that. You know, I've always liked Gartner. I got to drill down and find out why exactly it's so bad because, wow, that might be an opportunity."
Cyberark: "I think that that was the sellers really just kind of not understanding the story. Boy, I got to tell you, that might actually be one of the great buys."
Novocure: "Don't buy more. ... Look, I believe in the story. As a matter of fact, I would say the opposite, which is that if you bought some on my recommendation you trim a little because it's been — I mean we liked it in the teens, for heaven's sake."
Glu Mobile: Sell.
Vermilion Energy: Sell.
Cleveland-Cliffs: "Two-and-a-half times earnings is a sign that the earnings are about to collapse, so therefore" sell.
Xilinx: "It would be foolish to give up at $101. I think that it's going to pay — it's in the purgatory right now, but it's a really good company with a lot of great infrastructure for 5G"
Morgan Stanley: "We're not going to buy any financials until they go lower because there's just too much, again, there's too much confusion. As long as the yield curve stays the way it is, no one's going to recommend any stock that is like Morgan Stanley even as Morgan Stanley is a great stock. You have to hold it, but don't buy."
Advanced Micro Devices: "We're talking about Lisa Su, who may be our foremost CEO of this era. I say buy Advanced Micro."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com