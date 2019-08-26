Disney will undersell Netflix on high definition streaming price

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."Politicsread more
CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.Marketsread more
Apple's stock is helping lead U.S. stocks higher on Monday, buoyed by the possibility of re-opened trade negotiations with China.Investingread more
Stocks jumped after President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday.Marketsread more
Economist Mohamed El-Erian says he's becoming more and more pessimistic that the U.S. and China can reach a deal to end their trade war.Economyread more
President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table, but one Chinese insider is calling Trump's bluff, saying, "China didn't change its position."Marketsread more
"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.Politicsread more
Kraft Heinz named Paulo Basilio as its new chief financial officer.Food & Beverageread more
Cole Haan is owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, which bought it from Nike in 2013.Retailread more
Disney will offer high definition streaming as part of its standard $6.99 plan for its new Disney+ channel, the company announced at its D23 expo.
The new detail could add further pressure on a growing list of streaming competitors, including Netflix, which does not include high definition streaming in its most basic tier. Disney will stream its huge catalog of movies and TV shows in high quality 4K and HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos, which will give viewers the ability to listen with surround sound.
Netflix's basic plan in the U.S. is already more expensive than Disney's at $8.99 per month. But Netflix generally targets a broader audience than Disney+, which launches on Nov. 12. Disney's basic plan will be aimed mainly at kids and families, while Netflix offers a wide variety of content on its platform.
Disney's broader offering will cost the same as Netflix's HD plan at $12.99 a month. The bundle will add ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu to the Disney+ subscription.
WATCH: How Pixar's 'RenderMan' software revolutionized computer graphics