Disney will undersell Netflix on high definition streaming price

Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Why Apple will be able to thrive despite trade war

Apple's stock is helping lead U.S. stocks higher on Monday, buoyed by the possibility of re-opened trade negotiations with China.

Dow up 200 points after Trump says US and China are 'getting back...

Stocks jumped after President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday.

Mohamed El-Erian warns a cease-fire 'best we could hope' for in...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says he's becoming more and more pessimistic that the U.S. and China can reach a deal to end their trade war.

Chinese newspaper editor debunks Trump's trade war claims

President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table, but one Chinese insider is calling Trump's bluff, saying, "China didn't change its position."

Cramer warns that believing China over Trump on trade is...

"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Dish, Bristol-Myers...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Trump on trade war: China wants to negotiate and we will be...

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.

Kraft Heinz says Paulo Basilio to return as CFO

Kraft Heinz named Paulo Basilio as its new chief financial officer.

Shoe retailer Cole Haan prepares for IPO

Cole Haan is owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, which bought it from Nike in 2013.

Warmer winter weather, less tourism could slash holiday shopping:...

Retailers are in for a weaker-than-expected holiday shopping season, according to Wells Fargo.

Tech

Disney will undersell Netflix on high definition streaming price

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Disney+ will include HDR, 4K and Dolby Atmos streaming with its $6.99 per month basic plan, the company says at its D23 Expo.
  • Netflix does not offer high definition streaming in its basic tier, which costs $8.99 per month in the U.S.
  • Disney's bundle including Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu will cost $12.99 per month, the same as Netflix's high definition plan.
Chief executive officer and chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before ringing the opening bell, November 27, 2017 in New York City.
Getty Images

Disney will offer high definition streaming as part of its standard $6.99 plan for its new Disney+ channel, the company announced at its D23 expo.

The new detail could add further pressure on a growing list of streaming competitors, including Netflix, which does not include high definition streaming in its most basic tier. Disney will stream its huge catalog of movies and TV shows in high quality 4K and HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos, which will give viewers the ability to listen with surround sound.

Netflix's basic plan in the U.S. is already more expensive than Disney's at $8.99 per month. But Netflix generally targets a broader audience than Disney+, which launches on Nov. 12. Disney's basic plan will be aimed mainly at kids and families, while Netflix offers a wide variety of content on its platform.

Disney's broader offering will cost the same as Netflix's HD plan at $12.99 a month. The bundle will add ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu to the Disney+ subscription.

