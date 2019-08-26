European stocks pare losses as Trump signals US-China trade talks will resume

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index recovered to hover around the flatline during morning deals, with autos leading gains on a 0.6% climb. Healthcare stocks were the worst performers, falling 0.3%. U.K. markets are closed due to a bank holiday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Biarritz, France, Trump said China had expressed desire to resume discussions over a potential trade deal.

"China called last night our top trade people and said 'let's get back to the table' so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something," Trump said. "They have been hurt very badly but they understand this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world."

Sentiment was shaken in the previous session as China announced plans to impose additional tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. goods, which was followed by President Donald Trump ordering American firms to find an "alternative" to operating in China.

Trump said his administration would raise existing duties on $250 billion worth of Chinese products to 30% from 25% on October 1, while levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods, which will start to take effect on September 1, will now be 15% instead of 10%.

The trade rift between the world's two largest economies has clouded the meeting of world leaders, with Trump claiming he "could declare a national emergency" over the issue.

Another big talking point at the G-7 was France's plans to hit tech giants — including Facebook, Amazon and Google — with a 3% so-called "digital tax," which has drawn the ire of Trump. The U.S. leader has threatened to tax French wine in response; European Council President Donald Tusk said over the weekend that Brussels would "respond in kind" if Washington imposes tariffs on France over the levy.