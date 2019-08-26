European stocks pare losses as Trump signals US-China trade talks will resume

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.Politicsread more
European stocks traded mixed Monday morning, paring early losses after U.S. President Donald Trump said China had called U.S. trade negotiators to resume talks.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index recovered to hover around the flatline during morning deals, with autos leading gains on a 0.6% climb. Healthcare stocks were the worst performers, falling 0.3%. U.K. markets are closed due to a bank holiday.
Speaking to reporters on Monday at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Biarritz, France, Trump said China had expressed desire to resume discussions over a potential trade deal.
"China called last night our top trade people and said 'let's get back to the table' so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something," Trump said. "They have been hurt very badly but they understand this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world."
Sentiment was shaken in the previous session as China announced plans to impose additional tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. goods, which was followed by President Donald Trump ordering American firms to find an "alternative" to operating in China.
Trump said his administration would raise existing duties on $250 billion worth of Chinese products to 30% from 25% on October 1, while levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods, which will start to take effect on September 1, will now be 15% instead of 10%.
The trade rift between the world's two largest economies has clouded the meeting of world leaders, with Trump claiming he "could declare a national emergency" over the issue.
Another big talking point at the G-7 was France's plans to hit tech giants — including Facebook, Amazon and Google — with a 3% so-called "digital tax," which has drawn the ire of Trump. The U.S. leader has threatened to tax French wine in response; European Council President Donald Tusk said over the weekend that Brussels would "respond in kind" if Washington imposes tariffs on France over the levy.
In terms of data, Munich's Ifo Institute said that German business morale fell in August, with its business climate index coming in at 94.3, versus an expected 95.1. There are fears Germany could be headed for a recession after gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.1% in the second quarter. A recession is typically marked two consecutive quarters of contraction, as well as general decline in economic activity.
Looking at individual stocks, Germany's Deutsche Wohnen slumped 4.6% following reports on details of a planned rent cap in Berlin.
At the top of the European blue chip index, shares of steel giant Thyssenkrupp and airline Lufthansa each rose 2.2% in early trade.