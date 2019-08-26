Hong Kong police arrest 36 protesters, including 12-year-old

A female protester arrested by a riot police officer during the demonstration in Hong Kong on August 25, 2019.



Hong Kong police said on Monday they arrested 36 people, the youngest aged 12, after violence during anti-government demonstrations escalated as protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at security forces who responded with water cannon and tear gas.

Sunday's protests saw some of the fiercest clashes yet between police and demonstrators since violence escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gas in running battles with brick-throwing protesters on Sunday, the second day of violent clashes in the Chinese-ruled city.

Six officers drew their pistols and one officer fired a warning shot into the air, police said in a statement.

"The escalating illegal and violent acts of radical protesters are not only outrageous, they also push Hong Kong to the verge of a very dangerous situation," the government said in a statement.

More demonstrations are planned in the days and weeks ahead, including a rally at Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways headquarters on Wednesday to protest against perceived "white terror", a common expression to describe anonymous acts that create a climate of fear.