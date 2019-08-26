I think Trump has learned his lesson after market volatility, says Art Cashin

Skip Navigation
Judge rules against Johnson & Johnson in landmark opioid case in...

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.

Health and Scienceread more

Pharma companies soar after Johnson & Johnson fined...

Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.

Marketsread more

Wall Street sees rising recession risk, market woes amid renewed...

Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.

Marketsread more

Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

Politicsread more

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders pledges to protect news organizations from Google...

The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.

Technologyread more

Amazon's treasurer leaves the company after spending 15 years...

Amazon just lost its top treasurer, who leaves big shoes to fill as the company invests a large chunk of its record cash pile.

Technologyread more

Here's what we know about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's latest cancer...

Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared healthy on Monday during a public appearance at the University at Buffalo, three days after completing a three-week course of radiation therapy in...

Politicsread more

Disney+ is cheap, chock-full of content and poised for a massive...

With a little more than two months before the debut of its streaming service, Disney dazzled its hardcore fans with celebrity guests and teaser trailers over the weekend at...

Entertainmentread more

Democrats float a short-term funding bill to avoid another...

Congress passed a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and set budget levels for two years, but lawmakers still need to pass appropriations bills.

Politicsread more

I think Trump has learned his lesson after market volatility,...

Art Cashin told CNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump may have learned his lesson in response to market volatility amid the trade tensions.

Marketsread more

Tim Cook donates nearly $5 million of Apple shares to charity

Separately, Apple announced on Monday through a Cook tweet that it plans to donate to fight the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

Technologyread more
Markets

I think Trump has learned his lesson after market volatility, says Art Cashin

Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Key Points
  • "I don't know how long the lesson will last but I think he'll be more modified from now on," the UBS director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange, said on "Closing Bell."
  • In the latest updates to the trade dispute between world's two biggest economies, the president said Monday that China is ready to negotiate a trade deal, according to a phone call from the previous day.
VIDEO4:1604:16
Negative rates in US would be major crisis, destroy banking system: Cashin
Closing Bell

Art Cashin told CNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump may have learned his lesson in response to market volatility amid the trade tensions.

"I don't know how long the lesson will last but I think he'll be more modified from now on," Cashin, UBS director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange, said on "Closing Bell. "

In the latest updates to the trade dispute between world's two biggest economies, the president said Monday that China is ready to negotiate a trade deal, according to a phone call from the previous day.

Trump told reporters at the Group of Seven meeting in Biarritz, France, that the United States and China are both ready to have a serious talk. "China called last night our top trade people and said 'let's get back to the table' so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something, " the president said.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1%, or nearly 270 points, and the S&P 500 gained 1.1%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3%.

Cashin said, "I don't know what phone calls [Trump] got or didn't get but I saw somebody who is trying to pull Friday back out of the fire. I think when he saw that we were down 700 points, I think he said maybe that was me."

Trump's comments about the trade negotiations come after his announcement Friday that the U.S. will raise tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30% from 25%. He also ordered U.S. companies, in a series of tweets, to move their Chinese operations elsewhere, which led shares of U.S. companies to fall sharply. The Dow plunged more than 600 points, or 2.4%, on Friday.

Cashin also addressed recent recession warnings and said he's "teriffied" of seeing negative rates in the U.S. "I can only hope someone with common sense is saying 'hold it that's far enough.'"