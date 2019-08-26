Trump says US is close to a compromise with France on digital tax

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump on trade war: China wants to negotiate and we will be...

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.

Politicsread more

Dow set to jump as Trump says US and China are 'getting back to...

U.S. stock futures surged Monday morning after President Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday and the two countries...

Marketsread more

Mnuchin: If China agreed to a fair relationship we'd sign the...

The escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing dominated discussions at the G-7 gathering in France.

Politicsread more

'Ridiculous at best': Chinese state media's take on Trump and the...

China's state media is putting up a brave front as the country's trade war with the U.S. escalated sharply over the weekend.

China Economyread more

Trump wants US firms to leave China. Here's what it could mean...

The latest round of tariff announcements in the last few days means that by the end of the year, essentially all Chinese goods exported to the U.S. will be subject to duties.

China Economyread more

Johnson & Johnson opioid trial judge expected to issue landmark...

A ruling against J&J could mean more big payouts in similar cases across the country.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump says the next G-7 may be at his golf course in Miami

"We love the location of the hotel and we also like the fact that it's right next to the airport and it's Miami," Trump says.

Politicsread more

Starbucks is introducing its first new pumpkin beverage since the...

Starbucks will start selling the pumpkin cream cold brew and other items from its fall menu Tuesday.

Restaurantsread more

A US recession is 'the biggest concern' amid tariff war, says...

As Washington and Beijing continue to up the ante in their protracted trade fight, the potential of a recession in the U.S. is now "the biggest concern," according to Standard...

US Economyread more

Here's everything that happened over the weekend with the...

Tensions stemming from the U.S.-China trade war escalated sharply over the last few days, with much happening as Asian markets were shut down for the weekend.

China Economyread more

Trump on US-China trade war: 'I could declare a national...

Clouding the G-7 gathering, which represents the world's major industrial economies, are the tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing.

Politicsread more

US-China trade talks won't break down despite latest escalation,...

Neither the U.S. nor China wants to be seen as the party that derailed trade talks, says William Reinsch of Center for Strategic and International Studies.

World Economyread more
Tech

Trump says US is close to a compromise with France on digital tax

Chloe Taylor
Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
Key Points
  • France and the U.S. have agreed on a draft proposal for a French digital services tax at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France.
  • The proposed agreement would see France repay tech companies the difference between the amount collected under its current digital tax model and the amount owed by firms under a new OECD system.
  • France passed a 3% tax in July that targets around 30 big tech companies including Facebook, Amazon and Google.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States is close to reaching a compromise over France's digital tax.

Trump's comments came as he spoke to reporters at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel, meanwhile, said OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) nations wanted a solution to digital taxation by 2020.

France passed a 3% tax in July that targets around 30 big tech companies including Facebook, Amazon and Google. It applies to organizations with annual revenues of more than 750 million euros ($830 million) arising from "digital activities," including 25 million euros ($27 million) made in France.

VIDEO4:1404:14
What is a digital tax?
CNBC Explains

Tensions over the tax have been rising between the two nations, with U.S. President Donald Trump claiming the levy targets "great American companies" and threatening to impose tariffs on French goods in retaliation.

"If they do that ... we'll be taxing their wine like they've never seen before," he told reporters before leaving for Biarritz, according to Reuters.

Although France pushed forward with its own domestic tax on digital companies, an EU-wide effort failed last year. However, EU chief Donald Tusk said at the G-7 summit on Saturday that the EU would "respond in kind" if France was targeted by the U.S. in response to its digital tax.

On Friday, reports in the Financial Times and Politico, citing internal documents, claimed EU officials were planning to launch a sovereign wealth fund worth $110 billion to invest in European companies.

According to the reports, the proposal would be designed to help European firms catch up with competitors from the U.S. and China, with the draft explicitly naming a slew of tech giants including Apple, Amazon, Alibaba and Tencent as threats.