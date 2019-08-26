Trump says US is close to a compromise with France on digital tax

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States is close to reaching a compromise over France's digital tax.

Trump's comments came as he spoke to reporters at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel, meanwhile, said OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) nations wanted a solution to digital taxation by 2020.

France passed a 3% tax in July that targets around 30 big tech companies including Facebook, Amazon and Google. It applies to organizations with annual revenues of more than 750 million euros ($830 million) arising from "digital activities," including 25 million euros ($27 million) made in France.