Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Why Apple will be able to thrive despite trade war

Apple's stock is helping lead U.S. stocks higher on Monday, buoyed by the possibility of re-opened trade negotiations with China.

Dow up 200 points after Trump says US and China are 'getting back...

Stocks jumped after President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday.

Mohamed El-Erian warns a cease-fire 'best we could hope' for in...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says he's becoming more and more pessimistic that the U.S. and China can reach a deal to end their trade war.

Chinese newspaper editor debunks Trump's trade war claims

President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table, but one Chinese insider is calling Trump's bluff, saying, "China didn't change its position."

Cramer warns that believing China over Trump on trade is...

"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Dish, Bristol-Myers...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Trump on trade war: China wants to negotiate and we will be...

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.

Kraft Heinz says Paulo Basilio to return as CFO

Kraft Heinz named Paulo Basilio as its new chief financial officer.

Shoe retailer Cole Haan prepares for IPO

Shoe retailer Cole Haan is preparing for an initial public offering, a company spokeswoman confirmed to CNBC on Monday morning.

Warmer winter weather, less tourism could slash holiday shopping:...

Retailers are in for a weaker-than-expected holiday shopping season, according to Wells Fargo.

Shoe retailer Cole Haan prepares for IPO

Key Points
  • Shoe retailer Cole Haan is preparing for an IPO.
  • The company is currently owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, which bought Cole Haan from Nike in 2013.
  • "Based on the momentum we have generated in the business...we have determined that now is the time to prepare for an initial public offering of the company's shares," CEO Jack Boys said.
Design student Stefan Mendoza is seen wearing Cole Haan shoes in New York City.
Chelsea Lauren | Getty Images

Shoe retailer Cole Haan is preparing for an initial public offering, a company spokeswoman confirmed to CNBC on Monday morning.

She declined to comment on the timing of the IPO.

The company is currently owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, which bought Cole Haan from Nike in 2013.

"Our management team is confident in the opportunities we have created for the Cole Haan brand and our business globally," CEO Jack Boys said in an emailed statement. "Based on the momentum we have generated in the business and the opportunities we believe are before Cole Haan, we have determined that now is the time to prepare for an initial public offering of the company's shares."

The company has long been known for its nicer dress shoes but more recently has pivoted toward sneakers and slip-ons, with the so-called athleisure trend taking off in the U.S. Cole Haan has seen a boost in its business, with more people buying its comfortable shoe styles that can be worn to work, to the gym and while running errands on the weekend.

Cole Haan's IPO preparation also comes at a somewhat tumultuous time in the footwear industry, with President Donald Trump weighing additional tariffs on Chinese imports. About 70% of shoes sold in the U.S. come from China. But Cole Haan has said it primarily sources its manufacturing in Vietnam and India.

Meantime, the fragmented shoe industry has also seen some consolidation with a wave a bankruptcies, including that more recently of Payless ShoeSource, along with The Walking Company and Nine West. There are only a handful of publicly traded footwear companies today.

Bloomberg first reported on the IPO preparation Monday morning.

