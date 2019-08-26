Singapore braces for challenges in the job market

Singapore's workforce is grappling with the twin challenges of an aging population and job displacements due to technology.

According to a report that studied the burden of disease in Singapore between 1990 and 2017, Singapore surpassed Japan in 2017 to become the country with the longest life expectancy at birth — at nearly 85 years old.

Longer life expectancy, coupled with a low fertility rate, has shifted Singapore's demographics and increased the proportion of older people in the country. As a result, the city state's workforce is rapidly shrinking, becoming a pressure point for the economy.

According to Singapore's Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, the government has been preparing for the challenge of an aging workforce "for the past 20 years."

The Southeast Asian country is in the midst of "reforming the education system for the young," Ong told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday. He pointed out, however, that the challenge was really in helping older workers, as younger employees are "very adaptive."

In fact, as part of efforts to engage the aging population in the economy, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced last week that the country will be raising the retirement age — from 62 years old, to 63 in 2022 and eventually to 65 in 2023.