These 20 cities and states cleaned up at AAA's hotel housekeeping awards

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."Politicsread more
CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.Marketsread more
Apple's stock is helping lead U.S. stocks higher on Monday, buoyed by the possibility of re-opened trade negotiations with China.Investingread more
Stocks jumped after President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday.Marketsread more
Economist Mohamed El-Erian says he's becoming more and more pessimistic that the U.S. and China can reach a deal to end their trade war.Economyread more
President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table, but one Chinese insider is calling Trump's bluff, saying, "China didn't change its position."Marketsread more
"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.Politicsread more
Kraft Heinz named Paulo Basilio as its new chief financial officer.Food & Beverageread more
Cole Haan is owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, which bought it from Nike in 2013.Retailread more
Are you the type of traveler who sleeps on top of hotel bedspreads? Or worries about bringing home stowaway bedbugs from vacation? Do you find dingy hallways depressing?
In that case, you may want to check out — and into — hotels in these 20 hyper-hygienic U.S. destinations, as determined by AAA's Best of Housekeeping awards.
The 117-year-old automotive, travel, insurance and financial services federation inspects and approves 27,000 hotels and resorts across North America using its ratings system of one to five diamonds to advise its 59 million members on property upkeep.
More from Personal Finance:
The 10 top places to buy a vacation home
Owe back taxes? You might lose your passport
The foreign trips that Americans insure the most
The 10 U.S. cities and 10 U.S. states in AAA's new housekeeping ranking are home to the greatest number of tidy inns, hotels, motels and resorts in the nation.
Award winners must demonstrate excellence in two consecutive on-site inspections and be free of complaints from AAA member guests to qualify. Inspectors review properties for evidence of dirt, dust, pests, equipment performance and more.
Cleanliness and physical condition are cited as the most important factors when AAA members book hotels, according to Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings.
"The vast majority of AAA Inspected & Approved hotels fall in the midscale, three Diamond range, so those that earn the Inspector's Best Of Housekeeping badge are a step above in a way that matters to today's discerning traveler," he said in a statement.
"In addition to passing AAA's rigorous on-site inspection, the properties that have received the Inspector's Best Of Housekeeping award have demonstrated a tremendous commitment to keeping their property in top condition — whether that be a small inn or bed-and-breakfast, a sprawling resort or a skyscraping city hotel — at all times for our members and their guests," said Petrone.
Here are the top states, ranked by number of Housekeeping Award-winning properties as of July 19:
STATES
And the top cities ....
CITIES: