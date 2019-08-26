Three options strategies for the week: August 26, 2019

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."Politicsread more
CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.Marketsread more
Apple's stock is helping lead U.S. stocks higher on Monday, buoyed by the possibility of re-opened trade negotiations with China.Investingread more
Stocks jumped after President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday.Marketsread more
Economist Mohamed El-Erian says he's becoming more and more pessimistic that the U.S. and China can reach a deal to end their trade war.Economyread more
President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table, but one Chinese insider is calling Trump's bluff, saying, "China didn't change its position."Marketsread more
"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.Politicsread more
Kraft Heinz named Paulo Basilio as its new chief financial officer.Food & Beverageread more
Cole Haan is owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, which bought it from Nike in 2013.Retailread more
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Michael Khouw broke down a call spread in the S&P 500 ETF.
Khouw also Illustrated a put spread in the Consumer Staples ETF.
Trader disclosure: Mike Khouw is long HAL. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, TGT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Her firm is short TGT calls. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust.