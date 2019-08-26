Three options strategies for the week: August 26, 2019

Skip Navigation
Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

Politicsread more

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Marketsread more

Why Apple will be able to thrive despite trade war

Apple's stock is helping lead U.S. stocks higher on Monday, buoyed by the possibility of re-opened trade negotiations with China.

Investingread more

Dow up 200 points after Trump says US and China are 'getting back...

Stocks jumped after President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday.

Marketsread more

Mohamed El-Erian warns a cease-fire 'best we could hope' for in...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says he's becoming more and more pessimistic that the U.S. and China can reach a deal to end their trade war.

Economyread more

Chinese newspaper editor debunks Trump's trade war claims

President Donald Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table, but one Chinese insider is calling Trump's bluff, saying, "China didn't change its position."

Marketsread more

Cramer warns that believing China over Trump on trade is...

"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Dish, Bristol-Myers...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Trump on trade war: China wants to negotiate and we will be...

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.

Politicsread more

Kraft Heinz says Paulo Basilio to return as CFO

Kraft Heinz named Paulo Basilio as its new chief financial officer.

Food & Beverageread more

Shoe retailer Cole Haan prepares for IPO

Cole Haan is owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, which bought it from Nike in 2013.

Retailread more

Warmer winter weather, less tourism could slash holiday shopping:...

Retailers are in for a weaker-than-expected holiday shopping season, according to Wells Fargo.

Investingread more

Three options strategies for the week: August 26, 2019

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO0:5600:56
The Final Call: SPY & XLP
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Michael Khouw broke down a call spread in the S&P 500 ETF.

Khouw also Illustrated a put spread in the Consumer Staples ETF

Disclaimer

Trader disclosure: Mike Khouw is long HAL. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, TGT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Her firm is short TGT calls. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust.