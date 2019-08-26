Tim Cook donates nearly $5 million of Apple shares to charity

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.Health and Scienceread more
Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.Marketsread more
Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.Marketsread more
Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."Politicsread more
CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.Marketsread more
The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.Technologyread more
Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared healthy on Monday during a public appearance at the University at Buffalo, three days after completing a three-week course of radiation therapy in...Politicsread more
With a little more than two months before the debut of its streaming service, Disney dazzled its hardcore fans with celebrity guests and teaser trailers over the weekend at...Entertainmentread more
Congress passed a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and set budget levels for two years, but lawmakers still need to pass appropriations bills.Politicsread more
Separately, Apple announced on Monday through a Cook tweet that it plans to donate to fight the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.Technologyread more
"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Apple CEO Tim Cook has donated 23,700 Apple shares to charity, according to a SEC filing published on Monday.
At Monday's opening price of $205.86, the donation comes out to a value of $4.87 million. The shares were held through Cook's trust, according to the SEC filing.
Apple declined to comment on the charity to which Cook donated the shares. He donated about the same amount of stock last August to an undisclosed charity last August.
Cook retains 854,849 shares of Apple, according to the filing.
Cook has donated to the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights and the Human Rights Campaign in the past, and has said he plans to give his entire fortune to charity.
Separately, Apple announced on Monday through a Cook tweet that it plans to donate to fight the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest. The announcements are not connected. Apple declined to say which charity it's donating to or the amount it plans to donate.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.