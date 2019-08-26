Tim Cook donates nearly $5 million of Apple shares to charity

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Judge rules against Johnson & Johnson in landmark opioid case in...

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.

Health and Scienceread more

Pharma companies soar after Johnson & Johnson fined...

Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.

Marketsread more

Wall Street sees rising recession risk, market woes amid renewed...

Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.

Marketsread more

Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

Politicsread more

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders pledges to protect news organizations from Google...

The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.

Technologyread more

Here's what we know about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's latest cancer...

Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared healthy on Monday during a public appearance at the University at Buffalo, three days after completing a three-week course of radiation therapy in...

Politicsread more

Disney+ is cheap, chock-full of content and poised for a massive...

With a little more than two months before the debut of its streaming service, Disney dazzled its hardcore fans with celebrity guests and teaser trailers over the weekend at...

Entertainmentread more

Democrats float a short-term funding bill to avoid another...

Congress passed a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and set budget levels for two years, but lawmakers still need to pass appropriations bills.

Politicsread more

Tim Cook donates nearly $5 million of Apple shares to charity

Separately, Apple announced on Monday through a Cook tweet that it plans to donate to fight the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

Technologyread more

Cramer warns that believing China over Trump on trade is...

"I'm aghast we trust the People's Republic of China more than we trust the White House," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

A sell-off worse than December can arrive in a week, says analyst...

Nomura macro and quant strategist Masanari Takada is sticking with his bold call for a "Lehman-like" plunge as market sentiment shows no signs of improving.

Marketsread more
Tech

Tim Cook donates nearly $5 million of Apple shares to charity

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook has donated 23,700 Apple shares to charity, according to a SEC filing published on Monday. 
  • At Monday's opening price of $205.86, the donation comes out to a value of $4.87 million.
  • Separately, Apple announced on Monday through a Cook tweet that it plans to donate to fight the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.
Tim Cook, CEO, Apple
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Apple CEO Tim Cook has donated 23,700 Apple shares to charity, according to a SEC filing published on Monday.

At Monday's opening price of $205.86, the donation comes out to a value of $4.87 million. The shares were held through Cook's trust, according to the SEC filing.

Apple declined to comment on the charity to which Cook donated the shares. He donated about the same amount of stock last August to an undisclosed charity last August.

Cook retains 854,849 shares of Apple, according to the filing.

Cook has donated to the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights and the Human Rights Campaign in the past, and has said he plans to give his entire fortune to charity.

Separately, Apple announced on Monday through a Cook tweet that it plans to donate to fight the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest. The announcements are not connected. Apple declined to say which charity it's donating to or the amount it plans to donate.

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.