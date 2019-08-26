Saudi Arabia pulls out the stops to draw more tourists

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman hopes to see tourism contribute 10% of Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product by 2030 — and the country plans to tap everything from a 2,000-year-old UNESCO heritage site to the "the longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world" to make it happen.

Next month, Saudi Arabia will introduce a new tourism visa that it hopes will attract foreign visitors. Currently, the Kingdom's visa process requires a letter from the government.

Six Flags is the first major international theme park operator to sign up for Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya project, an "entertainment super-city" under construction 40 kilometers (25 miles) outside Riyadh.

"At Six Flags Qiddiya, we're going to be debuting 28 rides, of which 12 of those will be world record-breakers," Six Flags President of International Park Operations David McKillips told CNBC on Sunday.

Many of the country's goals — it says it wants to become one of the world's top five destinations for tourists — are ambitious. Qiddiya is one of several mega-projects under development inside Saudi Arabia that it's hoped will contribute to a total of a million new jobs. Qiddiya, its backers say, will chip in 17,000 off the bat.

"It's kind of a two-sided coin," Qiddiya Investment Company CEO Michael Reininger told CNBC. "On the one hand, we're opening up these opportunities that create lifestyle experiences and quality of life experiences through entertainment, sports and the arts, but in order to do that, we also create economic opportunities in the form of jobs, spending and all of the economic power that comes out of that sort of thing."