Trump says the next G-7 may be at his golf course in Miami

President Donald Trump said on Monday that China is ready to come back to the negotiating table and the two countries will start talking very seriously.Politicsread more
U.S. stock futures surged Monday morning after President Trump said China is ready to come back to the negotiating table following a phone call Sunday and the two countries...Marketsread more
The escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing dominated discussions at the G-7 gathering in France.Politicsread more
China's state media is putting up a brave front as the country's trade war with the U.S. escalated sharply over the weekend.China Economyread more
The latest round of tariff announcements in the last few days means that by the end of the year, essentially all Chinese goods exported to the U.S. will be subject to duties.China Economyread more
A ruling against J&J could mean more big payouts in similar cases across the country.Health and Scienceread more
"We love the location of the hotel and we also like the fact that it's right next to the airport and it's Miami," Trump says.Politicsread more
Starbucks will start selling the pumpkin cream cold brew and other items from its fall menu Tuesday.Restaurantsread more
As Washington and Beijing continue to up the ante in their protracted trade fight, the potential of a recession in the U.S. is now "the biggest concern," according to Standard...US Economyread more
Tensions stemming from the U.S.-China trade war escalated sharply over the last few days, with much happening as Asian markets were shut down for the weekend.China Economyread more
Clouding the G-7 gathering, which represents the world's major industrial economies, are the tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing.Politicsread more
SAINT-JEAN-DE-LUZ, France — President Donald Trump said Monday the next G-7 meeting may be hosted at his Trump Doral golf resort in Miami.
"We haven't made a final decision, but it's right next to the airport and it's a great place. It's got tremendous acreage," Trump said. "We love the location of the hotel and we also like the fact that it's right next to the airport and it's Miami."
The U.S. is the next country to host the group's annual summit. In addition to the U.S., the G-7 nations are Canada, the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Japan.
Trump would not say if he would invite Russia to the meeting next year but said it would be "advantageous." On Sunday, he renewed calls to readmit Russia to the group. The G-8 became the G-7 when Russia was kicked out in 2014 following its illegal annexation of Crimea.
"I think it's a work in progress," Trump said. "We have a number of people that would like to see Russia back."
"I don't know if we will make a decision one way or the other but we did have a discussion about Russia last night as to whether or not we want to invite them back," he added. "Maybe we will just leave it the way it is."
The Kremlin has said it would be impossible to return to the group with the invitation of just one country.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters Sunday on the sidelines of the G-7 that there are a lot of reasons why Trump wants to have Russia back in the group.
"There are areas of the world that we have shared interest that are important. They are obviously a big nuclear power and we are interested in other arms control with them. But there are issues why perhaps we don't want them at the table, so the president hasn't made any decisions," Mnuchin said.