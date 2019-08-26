Trump says the next G-7 may be at his golf course in Miami

The front entrance to the Trump National Doral is seen where a golf course owned by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is located on June 1, 2016 in Doral, Florida.

SAINT-JEAN-DE-LUZ, France — President Donald Trump said Monday the next G-7 meeting may be hosted at his Trump Doral golf resort in Miami.

"We haven't made a final decision, but it's right next to the airport and it's a great place. It's got tremendous acreage," Trump said. "We love the location of the hotel and we also like the fact that it's right next to the airport and it's Miami."

The U.S. is the next country to host the group's annual summit. In addition to the U.S., the G-7 nations are Canada, the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Japan.

Trump would not say if he would invite Russia to the meeting next year but said it would be "advantageous." On Sunday, he renewed calls to readmit Russia to the group. The G-8 became the G-7 when Russia was kicked out in 2014 following its illegal annexation of Crimea.

"I think it's a work in progress," Trump said. "We have a number of people that would like to see Russia back."

"I don't know if we will make a decision one way or the other but we did have a discussion about Russia last night as to whether or not we want to invite them back," he added. "Maybe we will just leave it the way it is."

The Kremlin has said it would be impossible to return to the group with the invitation of just one country.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters Sunday on the sidelines of the G-7 that there are a lot of reasons why Trump wants to have Russia back in the group.

"There are areas of the world that we have shared interest that are important. They are obviously a big nuclear power and we are interested in other arms control with them. But there are issues why perhaps we don't want them at the table, so the president hasn't made any decisions," Mnuchin said.