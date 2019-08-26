US-China trade talks won't break down despite latest escalation, expert says

The escalation in the U.S.-China tariff fight over the weekend is unlikely to derail trade negotiations between the two economic giants, an expert from the Center for Strategic and International Studies said Monday.

That's because neither the U.S. nor China wants to be seen as the party that caused talks to break down — which will have repercussions on their political image, said William Reinsch, the think tank's senior advisor and Scholl Chair in international business.

"If Trump pulls out, it's a major failure for him. He's spent a year tweeting about how much progress we're making, the negotiations were great ... to dump it all now would subject him to great criticisms," Reinsch told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"On the Chinese side, they spent a lot of time claiming that they're the good guys, they respect the rules. If they pull out, I think it hurts their image," he added. "Also if they pull out, it allows Trump to blame them, which gives him a little bit of a victory here, I don't think they want that."