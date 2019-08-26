Skip Navigation
Health and Science

Watch: Oklahoma judge to issue landmark verdict in Johnson & Johnson $17 billion opioid trial

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr

[The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

(Read about the judge's decision here.)

Oklahoma Judge Thad Balkman is expected to issue what will be a landmark ruling Monday afternoon on whether Johnson & Johnson will be held responsible for the state's opioid crisis.

The consumer products and pharmaceutical company, which makes everything from Tylenol to Aveeno lotions, was the only defendant in the seven-week trial in Cleveland County, which began May 28. Purdue Pharma, the privately held maker of OxyContin that has faced the brunt of the blame for the nationwide opioid epidemic, and Teva Pharmaceutical each reached a settlement with the Oklahoma attorney general's office before the trial began. Both companies did not admit to any wrongdoing.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter claims J&J's sales practices created an oversupply of opioids and "a public nuisance" that upended lives and will cost the state $12.7 billion to $17.5 billion. The state is asking for more than $17 billion in damages.

J&J, which marketed the opioid painkillers Duragesic and Nucynta, has denied any wrongdoing.

Key Points
  • An Oklahoma judge on Monday ruled against Johnson & Johnson in the Oklahoma opioid trial.
  • J&J said it's going to appeal the decision.
  • The fine was significantly less than the penalties sought by Oklahoma, sending J&J's stock up by more than 5% in post-market trading after the verdict was read.