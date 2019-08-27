Amazon just announced a new way to make money from its home Wi-Fi business: subscriptions

Amazon on Tuesday introduced two new subscription offerings for Eero that will help owners of the mesh Wi-Fi networking system keep their home networks more secure. It also shows how Amazon will continue to make money off of Eero, which it acquired earlier this year.

Eero, if you're unfamiliar, helps provide better Wi-Fi coverage around your home using mesh networking technology. Instead of relying on one Wi-Fi hotspot in one area, multiple units are placed around your house to give you better coverage no matter where you are.