Amazon just announced a new way to make money from its home Wi-Fi business: subscriptions

Amazon on Tuesday introduced two new subscription offerings for Eero that will help owners of the mesh Wi-Fi networking system keep their home networks more secure. It also shows how Amazon will continue to make money off of Eero, which it acquired earlier this year.
Eero, if you're unfamiliar, helps provide better Wi-Fi coverage around your home using mesh networking technology. Instead of relying on one Wi-Fi hotspot in one area, multiple units are placed around your house to give you better coverage no matter where you are.
The new features include Eero Secure and Eero Secure+, the latter of which used to be called simply "Eero Plus." Eero secure tracks your browsing and can warn you if you're visiting potentially malicious sites that might be infected with malware or have been known to phish for private information. It also comes with parental controls.
Eero Secure+ offers the same features as Eero Secure but adds in a VPN provided by Encrypt.me, which hides the data crossing your network, a 1Password subscription that gives you one place to manage all of your passwords and Malwarebytes antivirus software.
Eero Secure will cost $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year and Eero Secure+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Eero owners can sign up on the account page.
