Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Verizon, Zynga, Chipotle & more

Wells Fargo said Comcast is more "multi-dimensional" than its peers in the sector.

"While CMCSA is primarily a video and broadband provider, it has more diversification of its revenue base (through content ownership both in U.S. and abroad) which allows it to participate in other areas of the media landscape. While there exist some unknowns which could impact the trajectory of growth, we think CMCSA is very much a forward looking company. "