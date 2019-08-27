China announces measures to help boost consumption

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's central bank could be trying to shore up the yuan

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint at 7.0810 per dollar — weaker than the previous day's fix, but stronger than the 7.1055 level the market was expecting, according...

China Marketsread more

Judge rules against Johnson & Johnson in landmark opioid case in...

Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's focus needs to be on exports

Trump should not let up with his efforts to increase U.S. sales in the EU and Japan, writes Michael Ivanovitch.

World Economyread more

Investors have set their eyes on Thailand as the trade war...

Thailand is set to see an uptick in investment amid the U.S.-China trade war, says the president and CEO of U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, Alexander Feldman.

Asia Economyread more

Why billionaire Ray Dalio loves criticism — and says you should...

Criticism can be a tough thing to stomach. But according to Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, it's not something to be shied away from. In fact, it should...

Power Playersread more

Pharma companies soar after Johnson & Johnson fined...

Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.

Marketsread more

Asia stocks edge up as investors watch US-China trade...

Stocks in Asia edged up on Tuesday as investors watched closely for developments on the U.S.-China trade war following a recent escalation.

Asia Marketsread more

US and France have reached a deal on digital tax, Macron says

The U.S. and France have reached an agreement to settle their differences over a French tax on big tech companies, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Technologyread more

Wall Street sees rising recession risk, market woes amid renewed...

Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.

Marketsread more

Trump says China sincerely wants a trade deal

Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."

Politicsread more

These stocks are recession resistant Wall Street analysts say

CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders pledges to protect news organizations from Google...

The Democratic presidential candidate said in an op-ed Monday he would appoint officials who would enforce antitrust laws on tech.

Technologyread more
China Economy

China announces measures to help boost consumption

Shoppers in Beijing, China
Getty Images

China's State Council said on Tuesday it is considering relaxing and removing restrictions on auto purchases as part of a broad move to boost consumption.

It also announced that it will encourage credit support for purchases of new energy vehicles and smart home appliances.

The government will additionally allow city-level governments to approve retail sales of refined oil products.

Related Tags