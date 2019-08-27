China's Sichuan province to remove restrictions on pig farming

Pigs in their pen at a farm on the outskirts of Chengdu in China's south west Sichuan province, on August 2, 2005.

China's southwestern province of Sichuan, the country's top pig-farming province, is removing some restrictions on hog production to stabilize supply after an epidemic of African swine fever reduced herds.

Sichuan produced more than 65 million pigs in 2017, according to official data, or more than 9% of the country's

total, making it China's leading producer.

But many farms have been hit by African swine fever, an incurable disease that kills almost all pigs infected, which is

still spreading through the world's leading pork market.

Sichuan's Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a notice on Monday it was setting "red lines" for pig output

in the province, with city mayors responsible for ensuring self-sufficiency of pork.

To achieve a provincial target of 40 million hogs a year, local authorities should promote standardized and modern

farming, and support farms that produce 2 million hogs or more each year with integrated feed plants and slaughtering

facilities, said the notice published on the department's website.