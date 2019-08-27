Cramer's lightning round: Discipline says sell some of the hot Enphase stock

GlaxoSmithKline: "I like Glaxosmithkline. I think it's terrific. I think that [CEO] Emma Walmsley is doing a good job. Put money to work."

CenturyLink: "I think ... you have to get rid of it."

Pattern Energy Group: "I don't understand why it's doing so well. ... We're going to have to get back to you on that stock."

Health Catalyst: "Wait for it to come down more because that was our ultimate verdict. It is a very good company. That is a really good company."

Wynn Resorts: "No, we're not ready. It's got too much China. Don't want to touch it. Way too much China."

Upland Software: "I just don't know how, whether they can distinguish themselves enough and there are so many cloud companies now. They're all going down good and bad, so I'm going to say" don't buy.

Aramark: "It's driven the stock up a great deal. That may be an interesting level to take some off the table."

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: "There was a downgrade today that seemed pretty cogent. I didn't think that this was necessarily the level to be involved. I am not going to recommend it after reading that downgrade. It just seems like there's hair on the story and don't want to go there."

Enphase Energy: "Discipline trumps conviction. Discipline says that you have to ring the register on some of a very hot stock called Enphase."

Americold Realty Trust: "This is a realty trust, a REIT. I don't know, pretty attractive. We should be recommending some of these stocks."