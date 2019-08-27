Google has shut down the product it acquired with former cloud leader Diane Greene

It might bode well for stocks as investors have few other options when it comes to finding long-term yields.Marketsread more
The oil market is already struggling with too much supply, and the U.S. is about to flood the world with a lot more.Market Insiderread more
Stocks in Asia edged up Wednesday morning following an overnight inversion of a closely watched U.S. Treasury yield curve to its worst level in more than a decade.Asia Marketsread more
The lawsuits allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.2020 Electionsread more
SC Johnson, maker of Drano, Pledge and other household products, is threatening to sue Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for citing the company's slogan in the state's...Health and Scienceread more
Costco saw a reaction in China that few Western retailers experience. Analysts believe Costco satiates exactly the appetite China had for a new concept, at a time with its...Retailread more
Some of the early work on the Google Hire recruiting software happened at Bebop, which Google bought in 2015. Now Hire is going away two years after it was formally announced.Technologyread more
Oklahoma's unusual use of nuisance law to win it's landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson could spur other states to amend their opioid cases to include the statute.Health and Scienceread more
In a video posted to its Twitter, the company said that the sandwich would be back soon and this time, it would be for good.Retailread more
BP, a major player on Alaska's North Slope for decades, announces it is selling all of its assets in the state.Energyread more
Google is discontinuing Hire by Google, a service the company introduced to help human-resources employees simplify the process of keeping track of and communicating with job candidates.
Google often stops operating online services, including the Inbox email app and the Google+ social network. What makes this one notable is that it ties back to Diane Greene, a former Alphabet board member.
Some of the first work on Hire happened at Bebop, a start-up where Greene was founder and CEO. Google bought Bebop for $380 million in 2015, and as part of the acquisition, Greene was brought in to be head of Google's cloud business. That operation includes G Suite, the cloud productivity app portfolio that competes with Microsoft Office, and the Google Cloud Platform, which competes with Amazon Web Services and other offerings.
Google's cloud grew under Greene, a former co-founder and CEO of enterprise software company VMware. In 2018 Google announced that it was bringing in more than $1 billion in revenue per quarter. Google announced her departure in November and said that she would be replaced by Thomas Kurian, a longtime Oracle executive. Greene left Alphabet's board earlier this year.
Last month Google said that its cloud business is now generating more than $8 billion in revenue on an annualized basis.
Google announced Hire in 2017. Cloudera, Dandelion Chocolate, Prosperworks and SADA Systems are among the companies listed on Google's website as users of Hire, which integrates with services like Google Calendar and Gmail.
On Tuesday the company informed Hire administrators that it would stop running the service on Sept. 1, 2020.
"While Hire has been successful, we're focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio," the company said in the message.
Some people said they were sad to see the announcement.
WATCH: Google's Diane Greene says people were 'grossly underestimating' the size of its cloud