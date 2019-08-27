Hasbro CEO: Moving out of China has 'gone very well for us'

It might bode well for stocks as investors have few other options when it comes to finding long-term yields.Marketsread more
The oil market is already struggling with too much supply, and the U.S. is about to flood the world with a lot more.Market Insiderread more
The lawsuits allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.2020 Electionsread more
Costco saw a reaction in China that few Western retailers experience. Analysts believe Costco satiates exactly the appetite China had for a new concept, at a time with its...Retailread more
Oklahoma's unusual use of nuisance law to win it's landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson could spur other states to amend their opioid cases to include the statute.Health and Scienceread more
In a video posted to its Twitter, the company said that the sandwich would be back soon and this time, it would be for good.Retailread more
BP, a major player on Alaska's North Slope for decades, announces it is selling all of its assets in the state.Energyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
Autodesk said that due to "trade tensions and macro uncertainty," it lowered its revenue outlook for the year.Technologyread more
The injuries suffered by Jeffrey Epstein are "far more consistent with assault" than suicide, lawyer Reid Weingarten told Judge Richard Berman in U.S. District Court in...Politicsread more
Hasbro shifting its business out of China has been positive for the company, according to its CEO. "It's gone very well for us," Brian Goldner told CNBC on Tuesday.
The toy company has been focused on diversifying its manufacturing operations since 2012 due to "enterprise risk reasons," he said.
"We're seeing great opportunities in Vietnam, India and other territories like Mexico. We're doing even more in the U.S. We brought Play-Doh back to the U.S. last year," Goldner said on "Squawk on the Street. "
As the U.S.-China trade dispute has intensified over the past month, President Donald Trump last week urged U.S. companies to leave China. He said in a tweet, "Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA."
According to Hasbro, this isn't hard to follow.
Goldner specified that the toy giant does not own any factories anywhere in the world. "In the U.S., we produce about 20% of our revenues for our U.S. business. Globally, it's about two-thirds of our business coming out of China but that's down substantially from nearly 90% in 2012."
The CEO added: "We're seeing an opportunity that will lead us, by the end of 2020, to be at about 50% or under for the U.S. market coming out of China. We believe by 2023, we should be under a third."
Although Hasbro feels confident that it will be able to move most of its business out of China in the near future, it still expects to be hit with the 10% tariffs that Trump announced earlier this month but later delayed.
"I'm glad to see that the administration has put off putting tariffs on our category until later, closer to the holidays," Goldner said.
When addressing the impact of duties on consumers, he said Hasbro will bear the costs. "We're having conversations with our retailers and of course we will pass along those costs."
The company hopes to "effectively pass on those costs" by mitigating the margin internally. But "ultimately, [they] will be borne by the consumer over time."
Goldner said, "With time, you can redesign and redevelop your product lines with those tariffs in mind but in the short term, you do need to pass along those costs."